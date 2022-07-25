McKesson : Biologics by McKesson is now the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy Provider of XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), an FDA Approved Therapy for Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea

CARY, N.C., July 25, 2022 -Biologics by McKesson, an independent specialty pharmacy focused on oncology and rare disease areas, has been selected by TerSera Therapeutics LLC, as the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl), effective Sept. 1, 2022. XERMELO is used for the treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea in adults who are not adequately controlled by somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy.

XERMELO, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 28, 2017, is an orally administered, tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor indicated for use in combination with SSA therapy for the treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea in patients with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors. XERMELO patients will continue to be supported by the TerSera Nurse Support Program and an integrated care team specializing in financial, emotional and continuity of care assistance.

"Patients with Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea can experience urgent, loose and watery stools multiple times a day which has a marked effect on quality of life," said Ela Lourido, vice president, Biopharma Services at Biologics. "It's an honor for us to be chosen by TerSera as the exclusive specialty pharmacy for an essential therapy like XERMELO."

Biologics specialty pharmacy is committed to and recognized for its level of customer service as well as its innovative, high-touch and multidisciplinary patient-centric approach. Each therapy team includes pharmacists with in-depth knowledge of therapies, experienced nurses and financial counselors who are familiar with various financial assistance programs and patient support organizations.

For more information about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea please click here. For more information about XERMELO, including full prescribing information, please click here.

Physicians may submit prescriptions to Biologics via phone (800.850.4306), fax (800.823.4506) or eScribe. For electronic prescribing systems, physicians may search for Biologics within their electronic medical record (EMR) system.

About Biologics by McKesson

Biologics by McKesson is an independent specialty pharmacy with more than 25 years of experience connecting patients to life-changing medications in oncology and other rare and complex therapeutic areas. Built on the foundation of deep clinical expertise and a high-touch approach to patient care, Biologics delivers seamless access and personalized engagement, so patients get the most out of the care they receive. As a business within McKesson Corporation, Biologics harnesses unparalleled reach and connectivity across the healthcare system to connect the dots between payers, providers and biopharma, so together, they can deliver better care and outcomes for every patient.

Claire Crye

Public Relations

281-825-9927

Claire.Crye@McKesson.com