Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McKesson Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date and Participation in January Conferences

12/28/2020 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

Additionally, McKesson management will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 and the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The live webcast for each event will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about MCKESSON CORPORATION
04:11pMCKESSON CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date..
BU
12/21MCKESSON : Fills Initial Government Orders for Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine
PU
12/20U.S. Starts Delivery of Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
12/20U.S. asked to prioritize frontline essential workers as distribution of Moder..
RE
12/20U.S. Starts Rollout of Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
12/19Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as U.S. races to broaden injection ca..
RE
12/18Logistics Set for Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine's Rollout
DJ
12/16MCKESSON : and TailorMed Collaborate to Reduce Patient Financial Barriers to Car..
PU
12/14Vaccine Transport Leans on Tight Network of Refrigerated-Truck Operators
DJ
12/13The Mass Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccines Is Under Way. 'Everything Has to C..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 239 B - -
Net income 2021 2 248 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 27 421 M 27 421 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 196,44 $
Last Close Price 170,78 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Mueller Chairman
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Flores EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION23.47%27 421
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-32.80%34 308
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.6.37%15 786
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.85.96%8 121
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.94%7 845
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.81.26%7 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ