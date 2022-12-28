Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McKesson Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCK   US58155Q1031

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McKesson Corporation Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date

12/28/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings release, financial tables and slide presentation.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MCKESSON CORPORATION
04:11pMcKesson Corporation Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
12/22Mckesson : FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-b..
PU
12/19Mckesson : REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib), FDA-Approved for Treatment of Adult Patients with Rel..
PU
12/14Mckesson : KRAZATI® (adagrasib), FDA Approved for Treatment of Advanced Non-Small Cell Lun..
PU
12/12Insider Sell: Mckesson
MT
12/12Mckesson : ELAHERE™ (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), FDA Approved for Platinum-Resi..
PU
12/12U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs
RE
11/30MCKESSON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22Factbox-Pharmacies, drug companies settle lawsuits over U.S. opioid crisis
RE
11/14Insider Sell: McKesson
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCKESSON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 276 B - -
Net income 2023 3 407 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 53 908 M 53 908 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 66 500
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 380,19 $
Average target price 417,18 $
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Britt J. Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald R. Knauss Independent Chairman
Nancy Flores Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
Maria Teresa Lensing Chief Technology Officer-Engineering & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION54.35%53 908
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.55.47%20 748
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD16.47%11 749
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-9.31%8 782
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.15.45%7 834
EBOS GROUP LIMITED6.53%5 151