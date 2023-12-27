Official MCKESSON CORPORATION press release

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

McKesson management will be participating in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The live webcast for each event will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings release, financial tables and slide presentation.

