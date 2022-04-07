Log in
MCKESSON CORPORATION

McKesson Corporation Completes Divestiture of UK Businesses, Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
04/01MCKESSON : Board of Directors Elects W. Roy Dunbar as New Director - Form 8-K
PU
04/01MCKESSON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
McKesson Corporation Completes Divestiture of UK Businesses, Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date

04/07/2022 | 08:13am EDT

04/07/2022 | 08:13am EDT
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) today announced that it has closed the transaction announced in November 2021 to sell its UK businesses to AURELIUS. This is another important step in advancing McKesson’s commitment to streamline the business and fully exit the European region.

Additionally, McKesson will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results. The Company will not provide further comments regarding the sale of the European businesses until its earnings call on May 5, 2022.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 261 B - -
Net income 2022 1 365 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 46 673 M 46 673 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 67 500
Free-Float 53,9%
Managers and Directors
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Britt J. Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward A. Mueller Independent Chairman
Nancy Flores Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
Donald R. Knauss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION23.51%46 673
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-15.05%38 274
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.56%21 398
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.10.37%15 906
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD18.62%8 849
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.7.43%7 254