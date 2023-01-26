Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McKesson Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCK   US58155Q1031

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:54 2023-01-25 pm EST
376.05 USD   -0.12%
08:10aMcKesson Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/24McKesson Receives Approval of Its Near-term Climate Change Targets by the Globally Recognized Science Based Targets initiative
AQ
01/11Baird Adjusts Price Target on McKesson to $445 From $440, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McKesson Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/26/2023 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) yesterday declared a regular dividend of 54 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 1, 2023.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MCKESSON CORPORATION
08:10aMcKesson Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/24McKesson Receives Approval of Its Near-term Climate Change Targets by the Globally Reco..
AQ
01/11Baird Adjusts Price Target on McKesson to $445 From $440, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/10Transcript : McKesson Corporation Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthc..
CI
01/06Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on McKesson to $420 From $403, Maintains Overweight..
MT
2022McKesson Corporation Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
2022Mckesson : FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-b..
PU
2022Mckesson : REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib), FDA-Approved for Treatment of Adult Patients with Rel..
PU
2022Mckesson : KRAZATI® (adagrasib), FDA Approved for Treatment of Advanced Non-Small Cell Lun..
PU
2022Insider Sell: Mckesson
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCKESSON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 276 B - -
Net income 2023 3 383 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 949 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 53 321 M 53 321 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 66 500
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 376,05 $
Average target price 422,04 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Britt J. Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald R. Knauss Independent Chairman
Nancy Flores Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
Maria Teresa Lensing Chief Technology Officer-Engineering & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION0.37%53 321
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-2.63%19 851
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD4.51%12 648
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD5.10%9 339
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-2.62%7 699
EBOS GROUP LIMITED3.87%5 619