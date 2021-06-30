Log in
MCKESSON CORPORATION

McKesson Corporation : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 4, 2021

06/30/2021
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 249 B - -
Net income 2022 2 717 M - -
Net Debt 2022 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 29 665 M 29 665 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 67 500
Free-Float 57,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 191,80 $
Average target price 222,93 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Britt J. Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward A. Mueller Independent Chairman
Nancy Flores Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION10.28%29 594
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.80%46 115
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.30.37%45 087
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.7.17%16 620
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD73.23%12 785
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.22.48%9 368