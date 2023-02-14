McKesson : JAYPIRCA (pirtobrutinib), FDA Approved for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Available at Biologics by McKesson

CARY, N.C., Feb. 14, 2023-Biologics by McKesson, an independent specialty pharmacy specializing in oncology and rare disease areas, has been selected by Lilly as a specialty pharmacy provider for JAYPIRCATM (pirtobrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) after at least two lines of systemic therapy including a BTK inhibitor.

JAYPIRCA, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 27, 2023, is an orally administered drug for relapsed or refractory MCL, an aggressive, rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). JAYPIRCA is a highly selective, non-covalent (reversible) Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

"Biologics is proud to work with Lilly to offer pirtobrutinib to patients with MCL," said Ela Lourido, vice president, Biopharma Services, Biologics by McKesson. "We are extremely excited by its potential to purposefully improve the treatment outlook for these patients."

Biologics specialty pharmacy is committed to and recognized for its level of customer service as well as its innovative, high-touch and multidisciplinary patient-centric approach. Each team includes pharmacists with in-depth knowledge of therapies, experienced nurses, and financial counselors who are familiar with various financial assistance programs and organizations that help patients. This deeply skilled care team works together to develop individualized care plans that address each patient's unique clinical, financial, and emotional needs and streamlines communication back to the treating provider, enabling high-quality care and differentiated outcomes.

For more information about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of MCL, please click here. For more information about JAYPIRCA including full prescribing information, please click here.

About Biologics by McKesson

Biologics by McKesson is an independent specialty pharmacy with more than 25 years of experience connecting patients to life-changing medications in oncology and other complex therapeutic areas. Built on the foundation of deep clinical expertise and a high-touch approach to patient care, Biologics delivers seamless access and personalized engagement, so patients get the most out of the care they receive. As a business within McKesson Corporation, Biologics harnesses unparalleled reach and connectivity across the healthcare system to connect the dots between payers, providers, and biopharma, so together, they can deliver better care and outcomes for every patient.

Claire Crye

Public Relations

281-825-9927

Claire.Crye@McKesson.com