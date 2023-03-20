Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McKesson Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCK   US58155Q1031

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
03:33:56 2023-03-20 pm EDT
345.56 USD   +1.83%
McKesson : Medical-Surgical Government Solutions Awarded Federal Supply Schedule Medical Equipment and Supply Contract

03/20/2023 | 03:17pm EDT
RICHMOND, VA, March 20, 2023-McKess on Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC, a Richmond, Va.-based leading distributor of medical supplies and healthcare solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a five-year U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) 65 II A, medical equipment and supplies, contract. The contract, used by the VA and other federal agencies, affords greater access to McKesson brand medical surgical supplies such as respiratory accessories, disposable surgical instruments, hospital clothing, exam tables, adhesive bandages and hundreds of other products.

"Securing this contract represents a critical milestone in McKesson's effort to support federal agencies. It broadens our ability to demonstrate the positive impact McKesson's products and capabilities can have on patients' lives and further enables us to create cost efficiencies within the overall healthcare system," said Deborah Haywood, vice president of Government Solutions at McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions. "We are particularly excited to continue our commitment to offering high levels of service for America's veterans and the military community."

McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions offers cost-effective, quality products - and the support to back those products up. The inclusion of McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions on the FSS greatly expands its ability to make high-quality supplies available to Federal customers.

About McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC

McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC works with government entities at federal, state, and local levels to help improve patient outcomes across a range of care settings. McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC is dedicated to helping its customers improve operations and reduce costs, allowing government healthcare facilities to focus on delivering quality care. McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC., is a subsidiary of the McKesson Corporation.

This press release is not intended to imply agency approval or endorsement of McKesson or any of its affiliates.

McKesson Corporation published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 19:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
