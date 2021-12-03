Log in
McKesson : Newly Approved LIVTENCITY (maribavir) Now Available at Biologics by McKesson

12/03/2021 | 09:12am EST
CARY, N.C., Dec. 3, 2021-Biologics by McKesson, an independent specialty pharmacy specializing in oncology and rare disease areas, was selected by Takeda Pharmaceuticals as a specialty pharmacy provider for LIVTENCITYTM (maribavir), indicated for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 35 kg) with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease that is refractory to treatment (with or without genotypic resistance) with ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet.

LIVTENCITY, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on November 23, 2021, is an orally administered, bioavailable anti-CMV compound and is the first and only antiviral therapy that targets and inhibits the UL97 protein kinase and its natural substrates.

"CMV is one of the most common viral infections experienced by the estimated 60,000 adult transplant patients per year. It can lead to increased risk of disease including loss of the transplanted organ and, in extreme cases, can be fatal," said Ashleigh Burdette, senior director of Clinical Innovation at Biologics. "We are honored to work with Takeda to distribute LIVTENCITY to this patient population as an additional treatment option."

Biologics specialty pharmacy is committed to and recognized for its level of customer service as well as its innovative, high-touch and multidisciplinary patient-centric approach. Each team includes pharmacists with in-depth knowledge of therapies, experienced nurses, and financial counselors who are familiar with various financial assistance programs and organizations that help patients. This deeply skilled care team works together to develop individualized care plans that address each patient's unique clinical, financial and emotional needs and streamlines communication back to the treating provider, enabling high-quality care and differentiated outcomes. In addition, the Biologics team works closely with payers to ensure patients can access the specialty medications they need.

Physicians may submit prescriptions to Biologics via phone (800.850.4306), fax (800.823.4506) or eScribe. For electronic prescribing systems, physicians may search for Biologics within their EMR system.

About Biologics by McKesson

Biologics by McKesson is an independent specialty pharmacy with more than 25 years of experience connecting patients to life-changing medications in oncology and other rare and complex therapeutic areas. Built on the foundation of deep clinical expertise and a high-touch approach to patient care, Biologics delivers seamless access and personalized engagement, so patients get the most out of the care they receive. As a business within McKesson Corporation, Biologics harnesses unparalleled reach and connectivity across the healthcare system to connect the dots between payers, providers and biopharma, so together, they can deliver better care and outcomes for every patient.

PR Contact

Claire Crye
Public Relations
281-825-9927
Claire.Crye@McKesson.com

Disclaimer

McKesson Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
