McLaren Resources : Closes $300,000 Flow-Through Financing

January 6, 2021

Toronto, Ontario

McLaren Resources Closes $300,000 Financing

Toronto, ON: McLaren Resources Inc. ("McLaren" / the "Company") (CSE: MCL, Frankfurt: 3ML) announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing consisting of flow- through share units (the "Flow-Through Units") for gross proceeds of $300,000.

The Company has issued a total of 3,750,000 Flow-Through Units. The Flow-Through Units were issued at a price of $0.08 per unit, with each Flow-Through Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of McLaren issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.125 per common share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the financing will be used by McLaren for exploration expenditures on its McCool, Blue Quartz and Kerrs gold properties located in the prolific Timmins Gold District in Northern Ontario.

In connection with the financing, McLaren paid finder's fees consisting of $22,015 in cash, including a finder's fee of $19,775 to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

The Company also announces that it has terminated its option agreement on the TimGinn gold property located in Timmins, Ontario.

About McLaren

McLaren is focused on exploring its gold properties located in the Timmins Gold District of Northeastern Ontario. The McCool Property located 2 km north of Highway 101 and neighbours several large gold deposits including the Golden Highway project property 1km to the south and the Fenn Gib gold project 5 km to the east. The Black Fox mine is 15 km to the west and the Holt Mine Complex is 20 km to the east. The McLaren Blue Quartz Property is 6 km north of Black Fox Mine, and the McLaren Kerrs Property is 10 km east of the Blue Quartz Property.

For more information, please contact: Radovan Danilovsky, President, Phone: 416-203-6784,www.mclarenresources.com

