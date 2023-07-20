NEWS RELEASE

McLaren Resources Closes Financing

Toronto, Ontario - July 19, 2023 - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" / the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing consisting of flow-through share units (the "Flow- Through Units") for gross proceeds of $250,050.

The Company has issued a total of 3,334,000 Flow-Through Units. The Flow- Through Units were issued at a price of $0.075 per unit, with each Flow-Through Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of McLaren issued on a flow- through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the financing will be used by McLaren for exploration expenditures on its McCool, Blue Quartz and Kerrs gold properties located in the prolific Timmins Gold District in Northern Ontario.

As a result of the financing, Accilent Capital Management Inc., a principal shareholder of the Company as a finder and also as a subscriber of Flow-Through Units through its affiliate Pavilion Flow-Through L.P., has increased its direct and indirect holding of the voting securities of the Company to 28.9%.

In connection with the financing, McLaren paid finder's fees consisting of 334,000 common shares of the Company to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

The Company also announces retirement of David McDonald from the position of CFO. Mr. McDonald remains with the firm on a consulting basis throughout this transition. We would like to thank Mr. McDonald for his years of service to McLaren. In the interim, Radovan Danilovsky, President of McLaren, has assumed the position of CFO.

About McLaren

McLaren has been focussed on exploration work on its gold properties in the Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario. McLaren owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, 640 ha, Blue Quartz Gold Mine property as well as the 1,650 ha McCool and 775 ha Kerrs gold properties, all located within the Abitibi