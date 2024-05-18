NEWS RELEASE

McLaren Update For The Augdome Property Located

Adjacent To The Dome Mine, Timmins, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario - May 17, 2024 - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" / the "Company") provides an update on the Augdome gold property which was optioned by Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp") for inclusion in the Dome Mine open pit expansion project. The four year option agreement to purchase the Augdome property for $500,000 was announced on May 14, 2020 by McLaren.

The effective date of the agreement is August 26, 2020 and Newmont holds the option on the Augdome property through its ownership of Goldcorp. The option expiry date is August 25, 2024. Newmont announced on February 22, 2024 that they are planning to divest the Porcupine Mine operations in Timmins, in addition to other mining operations in Canada and the USA.

McLaren has a 100% controlling interest in 22 patented mineral claims situated on the eastern side of the Dome Mine open pit. The regional geological formation which hosts the Dome mine trends to the east. Future expansion of the Dome pit could include the gold zones situated on the Augdome property. The proposed open pit outline previously designed by Goldcorp included a portion of the Augdome property to be included within the Dome Mine expansion project.

McLaren is waiting to learn if the Augdome property option will be exercised on or before August 25, 2024 by Newmont.

If the Augdome property is not acquired by August 25, 2024, McLaren is considering an exploration drill program to target gold zones within the geological formation associated with the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone where it trends on to the Augdome property from the Dome Mine property.

Augdome property consists of 22 patented mineral claims adjacent to east side of the Dome Mine property. The Augdome property overlies approximately 2,300 metres of the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone which trends to the north-east onto the property from the Dome Mine property.

On October 25, 2017, Goldcorp announced a base case pre-feasibility study for the Dome Mine Expansion Project which contained 4.5 million gold ounces having a diluted grade of 0.87 grams per tonne.