McLeod Russel India : AGM 2022 Notice

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields McLEOD RUSSEL INDIA LIMITED Registered Office : Four Mangoe Lane, Surendra Mohan Ghosh Sarani, Kolkata - 700 001 CIN : L51109WB1998PLC087076 Email : administrator@mcleodrussel.com; Website : www.mcleodrussel.com Phone No. : (033) 2210-1221/2243-5391/2248-9434/35 Fax : (033) 2248-8114/2248-6265 NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Twenty-fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of McLeod Russel India Limited will be held on Friday, 30th September, 2022 at 11.30 a.m., Indian Standard Time (IST), through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means ("VC/OAVM"), to transact the following business:- ORDINARY BUSINESS: Item No. 1 - Adoption of Audited Standalone Financial Statements To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon. Item No. 2 - Adoption of Audited Consolidated Financial Statements To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Report of the Auditors thereon. Item No. 3 - Re-appointment of a Director To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Amritanshu Khaitan (DIN: 00213413), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. SPECIAL BUSINESS: Item No. 4 - Ratification of the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors in respect of the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. To consider and if thought fit to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors Rules), 2014, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors namely, Messrs. Mani & Co, Messrs. SPK Associates and Messrs. DGM & Associates, appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company for conducting Audit of Cost Accounting records maintained by the Company as applicable, for the year ending 31st March, 2023 , as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice convening this Meeting, be and is hereby ratified. By Order of the Board McLEOD RUSSEL INDIA LIMITED ALOK KUMAR SAMANT Company Secretary M No. F9347 Place : Kolkata Date: 12th August 2022 NOTES 1. In view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is a norm to be followed and pursuant to (the "MCA") vide its General Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 08, 2020, General Circular No.17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, General Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 05, 2020 , General Circular No. 02/2021 dated January 13, 2021, General Circular No. 19/2021 dated December 8, 2021, General Circular No. 20/2021 dated December 14, 2021, General Circular No. 02/2022 dated May 05, 2022 and all other relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (hereinafter, collectively referred as the "MCA Circulars") read with SEBI Circulars No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79, No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 and No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2022/62 dated May 12, 2020, January 15, 2021 and May 13, 2022 respectively (hereinafter, collectively referred as the "SEBI Circulars") has allowed companies to conduct their Annual General Meetings (AGM) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means ("VC/OAVM"), thereby, dispensing with the requirement of physical attendance of the members at their AGM and accordingly, the Twenty- fourth Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of McLeod Russel India Limited (the "Company") will be held through VC or OAVM in compliance with the said circulars and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended) (the "Act") and Rules made thereunder and the SEBI 1 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (the "Listing Regulations"). Members attending the AGM through VC/OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act. The deemed venue for the AGM shall be the Registered Office of the Company. In terms of the MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars, the requirement of sending proxy forms to holders of securities as per provisions of Section 105 of the Act read with Regulation 44(4) of The Listing Regulations, has been dispensed with. Therefore, the facility to appoint proxy by the members will not be available and consequently, the proxy form and attendance slip are not annexed to this notice convening the 24th AGM of the company (The "Notice").

However, in pursuance of Section 113 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder, the corporate members are entitled to appoint authorized representatives for the purpose of voting through remote e-Voting or for the participation and e-Voting during the AGM, through VC or OAVM. Institutional Shareholders (i.e., other than individuals, HUF, NRI, etc.) are required to send scanned copy (PDF / JPG Format) of the relevant Board Resolution / Power of Attorney / appropriate Authorization Letter together with attested specimen signature(s) of the duly authorized signatory(ies) who are authorized to vote, to the Scrutinizer through e- mail at aklabhcs@gmail.com with a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.co.in In case of Joint-holders, the Member whose name appears as the first holder in the order of names as per the Register of Members of the Company will be entitled to vote during the AGM. An Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder, in respect of the Special Business under Item No. 4 is annexed hereto. The recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") in terms of Regulation 17(11) of the Listing Regulations is also provided in the said Statement. Necessary information of the Director seeking re- appointment at the AGM as required under Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations and the Revised Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is also appended to the Notice. Dispatch of Annual Report through E-mail

In accordance with the MCA Circulars and the said SEBI Circulars, the Notice alongwith the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, will be sent only through e-mail, to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company or the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (the "RTA"), i.e., M/s. Maheswari Datamatics Private Limited or the Depository Participant(s). The Notice and the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 shall be available on the websites of the Company viz., www.mcleodrussel.com and of the Stock Exchanges where Equity Shares of the Company are listed. The Notice shall also be available on the e-Voting website of the agency engaged for providing e-Voting facility, i.e., National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), viz., www.evoting.nsdl.com. Members who have not registered their e-mail addresses so far are requested to register their e-mail addresses for receiving all communication including Annual Report, Notices, Circulars, etc. from the Company electronically. The facility for making/varying/ cancelling nomination is available to individuals holding shares in the Company. Nominations can be made in Form SH-13 and any variation/cancellation thereof can be made by giving notice in Form ISR-3 or Form SH-14, prescribed under the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 for the purpose. The Forms can be obtained from the Company/RTA or from the Website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at www.mca.gov.in. The Company has sent individual letters to all the Members holding shares of the Company in physical form for furnishing their PAN, KYC details and Nomination pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/ P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021 in Form ISR-1. The Form ISR-1 is also available on the website of the Company at www.mcleodrussel.com. Attention of the Members holding shares of the Company in physical form is invited to go through and submit the said Form ISR-1. Members may please note that SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 has mandated the Listed Companies to issue securities in demat form only while processing service requests viz. Issue of duplicate securities certificate; claim from Unclaimed Suspense Account; Renewal/Exchange of securities certificate; Endorsement; Sub division/Splitting of securities certificate; Consolidation of securities certificates/folios; Transmission and Transposition. Accordingly, Shareholders are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR- 4, the format of which is available on the Company's website at www.mcleodrussel.com and on the website of the Company's RTA. It may be noted that any service request can be processed only after the folio is KYC compliant. SEBI vide its notification dated January 24, 2022 has mandated that all requests for transfer of securities including transmission and transposition requests shall be processed only in dematerialized form. In view of the same and to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and avail various benefits of dematerialisation, Members are advised to dematerialise the shares held by them in physical form. Members can contact the Company or RTA, for assistance in this regard. IEPF related Information: Unclaimed Dividend:

The Company has transferred the unpaid or unclaimed 2 dividends declared upto financial years 2013-14, from time to time, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") established by the Central Government. Details of dividends so far transferred to the IEPF Authority are available on the website of IEPF Authority and the same can be accessed through the link www.iepf.gov.in. Dividends for the financial year ended 31 March 2015, which remain unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years from the date of its transfer to the unpaid dividend account, also be transferred to IEPF within statutory timelines. Members who have not encashed the dividend warrant(s), so far for the financial year ended 31 March 2015, or any subsequent financial years are requested to make their claim to the Company at its Registered Office. The details of unpaid and unclaimed dividends lying with the Company as on 31st March 2021 and 31st March 2020 are uploaded on the website of the Company www.mcleodrussel.com. Transfer of Unclaimed Shares:

Adhering to the various requirements set out in the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), as amended, the Company has during the year transferred to the IEPF Authority 89,654 (Eighty Nine thousand Six hundred and Fifty Four) equity shares w.r.t. financial year 2013-14 in respect of which dividend has remained unpaid/unclaimed for 7 (seven) consecutive years or more, within stipulated timelines. Details of shares so far transferred to IEPF Authority have been uploaded on the website of the Company www. mcleodrussel.com. The said details have also been uploaded on the website of IEPF Authority and the same can be accessed through the link www.iepf.gov. in.

It may please be noted that once the unclaimed dividend and shares are transferred to IEPF, as above, no claims shall lie against the Company. However, claim can be made from IEPF Authority by making an application in Form no. IEPF- 5 available on www.iepf. gov.in in accordance with the IEPF Rules. Dematerialisation of Shareholding:

Pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 40(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, except in the case of transmission or transposition of securities, requests for effecting transfer of securities shall not be processed unless the securities are held in the dematerialized form with a depository w.e.f. April 01, 2019.

Members holding share in physical form are requested to dematerialise their shareholding at the earliest to avoid inconvenience. Members are requested to intimate changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, e-mail address, telephone/mobile numbers, PAN, registering of nomination, power of attorney registration, Bank Mandate details, etc., to their DPs in case the shares are held in electronic form and to the RTA in prescribed Form ISR-1 and other forms pursuant to SEBI Circular No.SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_ RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to intimate change, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, Email id, contact no., PAN, nomination, KYC, bank mandate etc. and submit bank details along with a cancelled cheque immediately to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, M/s. Maheshwari Datamatics Private Limited at 23 R.N. Mukherjee Road 5th Floor, Kolkata - 700001, contact person Mr. S K. Chaubey, [Phone: (033) 22482248 22435029, Email ID: mdpldc@yahoo.com] in prescribed Form ISR-1 along with supporting documents and other forms pursuant to SEBI Circular No.SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_ RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021 to enable them to update records. In keeping with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' Green Initiative measures, the Company hereby requests the members who have not registered their email addresses so far, to register their email addresses for receiving all communication including annual report, notices, circulars etc. from the Company electronically. Members are requested to contact the Company's Registrar & Share Transfer Agents, Maheshwari Datamatics Private Limited, contact person Mr. S K. Chaubey, [Phone: (033) 22482248 / 22435029, Email ID: mdpldc@yahoo.com], for reply to their queries/redressal of complaints, if any, or contact Mr. Alok Kumar Samant, Company Secretary of the Company at the Registered Office of the Company [Phone:(033)22101221; Email: investors@mcleodrussel.com] Consolidation of Multiple Folios:

Members who hold Shares in physical form in multiple folios in identical names or joint holding in the same order of names are requested to write to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agents enclosing their Share Certificates to enable the Company to consolidate their holdings into a single folio. Requests for consolidation of share certificates shall be processed in dematerialized form. New Certificates: Members who have not yet surrendered their old Share Certificate(s) for exchange with new Certificate(s) bearing hologram, logo and barcoding are requested to surrender the same to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agents. 17. Mandatory PAN Submission: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated the submission of Permanent Account Number (PAN) by every participant in securities market. Members holding Shares in electronic form are, therefore, requested to submit the PAN details to their Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their demat accounts. Members holding Shares in physical form can submit their PAN details to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agents, M/s. Maheswari Datamatics Private Limited. 3 18. Inspection by Members: All relevant documents referred to in the Notice and the Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 are available electronically for inspection without any fee by the Members from the date of circulation of this Notice upto the date of the 24th AGM. Members seeking to inspect such documents can send an email to investors@mcleodrussel.com. The Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and their shareholding maintained under Section 170 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Register of Contracts or arrangements in which Directors are interested maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 will be available electronically for inspection by the Members during the AGM. Member desirous of getting any information on the accounts or operations of the Company is requested to forward his queries to the Company at least seven days prior to the Meeting so that the required information can be made available at the Meeting. INSTRUCTIONS FOR MEMBERS FOR ATTENDING THE AGM THROUGH VC/OAVM ARE AS UNDER: Member will be provided with a facility to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM through the NSDL e-Voting system. Members may access by following the steps as mentioned in the notice for Access to NSDL e-Voting system . After successful login, you can see link of "VC/OAVM link" placed under "Join meeting" menu against company name. You are requested to click on VC/OAVM link placed under Join General Meeting menu. The link for VC/OAVM will be available in Shareholder/Member login where the EVEN of Company will be displayed. Please note that the members who do not have the User ID and Password for e-Voting or have forgotten the User ID and Password may retrieve the same by following the remote e-Voting instructions mentioned in the notice to avoid last minute rush. Members are encouraged to join the Meeting through Laptops for better experience. Further Members will be required to allow Camera and use Internet with a good speed to avoid any disturbance during the meeting. Please note that Participating Members connecting from Mobile Devices or Tablets or through Laptop connecting via Mobile Hotspot may experience Audio/Video loss due to Fluctuation in their respective network. It is therefore recommended to use Stable Wi-Fi or LAN Connection to mitigate any kind of aforesaid glitches. Participating Members are requested to keep their device under 'Mute' mode, except for pre-registered speakers, when invited to speak at the Meeting. Members who would like to express their views/ or ask questions during the AGM may register themselves as a speaker, mentioning their name, demat account number/folio number, e-mail id, mobile number by sending e-mail to alok.samant@mcleodrussel.com from their registered e-mail address on or before Friday, September 23, 2022 by 10.30 a.m. IST. Those Members who have registered themselves as a speaker will only be allowed to express their views/ask questions during the Meeting with regard to the Accounts or any matter to be placed at the Meeting. Further, Members who would like to seek any information with regard to the Accounts or any matter to be placed at the Meeting are requested to write to the Company in advance within the aforesaid date and time, by following the similar process as stated above. The same will be replied by the Company suitably. At the AGM, the pre-registered speakers shall be called upon on first come first served basis on his/her views and/or questions as already emailed in advance to the Company. When a pre-registered speaker is so invited at the AGM but he/she does not/is unable to respond, the next pre- registered speaker would then be called upon to speak. Accordingly, all speakers are requested to get connected to a device with a video/ camera along with stable internet speed. The Company reserves the right to restrict the number of questions/speakers, as appropriate, for smooth conduct of the AGM. The Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date on Friday, 23rd September, 2022 shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-Voting or the facility of e-Voting during the Meeting and are requested to join the AGM through VC/OAVM mode, by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. Persons who are not Members as on the cut-off date should treat this Notice for information purposes only.

Any individual person, holding shares in demat mode, who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after the Notice has been sent by electronic means and holding shares as on the cut-off date i.e. Friday, 23rd September, 2022, may follow the steps mentioned in the Notice of the AGM under Step 1 : "Access to NSDL e- Voting system" as mentioned below. Any non-individual person or person holding shares in physical form, who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after the Notice is sent by electronic means and holding shares as of the cut-off date i.e. Friday, 23rd September, 2022 may obtain the login ID and password by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.co.in or RTA at mdpldc@yahoo.com. However, if a Member is already registered with NSDL for remote e-Voting, then existing User ID and password can be used for casting of vote. In case of forgotten password, same can be reset by using "Forgot User Details/Password" or "Physical User Reset Password" option available on www.evoting.nsdl.com or call on toll free no. 1800 1020 990 and 1800 22 44 30. The members can join the 24th AGM in the VC/OAVM mode 30 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. The facility of participation at the 4 24th AGM through VC/OAVM will be made available to at least 1000 members on first come first served basis. This will not include large Shareholders (Shareholders holding 2% or more shareholding), Promoters, Institutional Investors, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Chairpersons number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility. Login method for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode is given below: of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders' Relationship Committee, Auditors, Scrutinizer and others who are allowed to attend the AGM without restriction on account of first come first serve basis. 19. E-VOTING : Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended), and MCA Circulars, the Company is providing facility of remote e- voting to its members in respect of the business to be transacted at the 24th AGM. For this purpose, the Company has entered into an agreement with National Services Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized e-Voting agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-voting as well as the e-voting facility during the AGM will be provided by NSDL. The remote e-voting period begins on Monday, 26th September 2022 at 09:00 A.M. and ends on Thursday, 29th September 2022 at 05:00 P.M. The remote e-votingmodule shall be disabled by NSDL for voting thereafter. The Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members / Beneficial Owners as on the record date (cut- off date) i.e. Friday, 23rd September 2022 may cast their vote electronically. The voting right of shareholders shall be in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date, being Friday, 23rd September 2022. Instructions for Remote E-Voting The way to vote electronically on NSDL e-Voting system consists of "Two Steps" which are mentioned below: Step 1: Access to NSDL e-Voting system Step 2: Cast your vote electronically and join General Meeting on NSDL e-Voting system. Step 1: Access to NSDL e-Voting system Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode In terms of SEBI circular dated December 9, 2020 on e-Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are advised to update their mobile Type of shareholders Individual Shareholders holding securities in demat mode with NSDL. Login Method Existing IDeAS user can visit the e- Services website of NSDL Viz. https://eservices.nsdl.com either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. On the e-Services home page click on the "Beneficial Owner" icon under "Login" which is available under 'IDeAS' section , this will prompt you to enter your existing User ID and Password. After successful authentication, you will be able to see e-Voting services under Value added services. Click on "Access to e-Voting" under e-Voting services and you will be able to see e-Voting page. Click on company name or e-Voting service provider i.e. NSDL and you will be re-directed to e- Voting website of NSDL for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period or joining virtual meeting & voting during the meeting. If you are not registered for IDeAS e- Services, option to register is available at https://eservices.nsdl.com . Select

