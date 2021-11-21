Log in
    MMS   AU000000MMS5

MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED

(MMS)
McMillan Shakespeare : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation

11/21/2021 | 05:34pm EST
For personal use only

22 November 2021

Manager Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By E-lodgement

2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation

Please find attached for immediate release in relation to McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX: MMS) the following document:

  • 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation.

Yours faithfully

McMillan Shakespeare Limited

Ashley Conn

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

This document was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited | ABN 74 107 233 983 AFSL No. 299054

McMillanShakespeareGroup

rsonal use only

MMS Group

Annual General

Meeting 2021

22 November 2021

MMS - Annual General Meeting 2021

Overview

only

Financial

Revenue

$544.5m

10.2%

use

UNPATA

$79.2m

14.8%

Dividend payout ratio

66.0%1

rsonal

Net cash (excl. Funded fleet)

at 30 June 2021

$142.0m

ROCE improved to

33.2%

People

Sustainable

engagement score

85%

Moved quickly to a

fully remote workforce

Retained our

workforce with support

of JobKeeper

New ways of working

Customer

Net Promoter score

60

15.4%

Salary packages

357,388

(1.0%)2

Novated leases

73,375

2.2%

Plan Partners funds under administration

~ $1.2b

76.0%

Process

Continued investments

in digital with

improvements to

customer self-service tools

and digital experience

Completed UK

restructure and returned

to profitability

Warehouse significantly

progressed

Sustainability strategy

further developed

McMillanShakespeareGroup

1.

Payout ratio of 66% excludes JobKeeper $7.3m.

2.

Salary package reduction includes previously announced loss of NSW LHD (16,200 customers), underlying growth excluding this loss was 3.5%.

2

MMS - Annual General Meeting 2021

Presenters on strategic imperatives

use only

rsonal

Himesha Jayasinghe

Sean Dempsey

Kylie Pashen

Sustainability Manager

Chief Executive Officer - Plan Partners

Managing Director - Maxxia and RemServ

McMillanShakespeareGroup

3

MMS - Annual General Meeting 2021

Our investment in sustainability

Sustainability strategy developed and rollout underway, focusing on creating shared value for MMS and our stakeholders

FY21 foundations laid

FY22 strategy rollout

MMS sustainability strategy

use only

Sustainability strategy approved by the Board

Initial sustainability targets established for FY22 and beyond

Dedicated sustainability manager appointed

Management level sustainability committee expanded to key executives and senior leaders

First GRI-compliant sustainability report produced

First modern slavery statement published First TCFD1 disclosure developed

Progressing pathway to net zero carbon emissions2, and 100% renewable electricity across MMS operations

Supporting our customers transition to a low carbon future through adoption of low/zero emission vehicles

Development of first Reconciliation Action Plan and Accessibility and Inclusion Plan underway

Further embedding sustainability risks and opportunities into our supply chain

Undertaking a high-level climate risk and opportunity assessment

Low carbon

future

Customer

Responsible

wellbeing & social

business

inclusion

rsonal

FY21 highlights

100%

6

60

$733k+

85%

81,000+

34%

Scope 1 and 2

Facilities

Net Promoter

Sponsorships

Sustainable

Hours of

Women in

greenhouse gas

switched to

Score3

and donations

engagement

training provided

leadership4

emissions offset2

green power

score

to our people

1

Taskforce for Climate Related Financial Disclosures.

2

Scope 1 (fuel), Scope 2 (purchased electricity), Scope 3 (employee commute and working from home, business travel and third party services). Net Zero target is set against the baseline year FY19.

McMillanShakespeareGroup

3

GRS SP and NL, customer satisfaction measured through Net Promoter Score.

4

Board, Executive Committee and General Managers, Senior Managers and Other Managers.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

McMillan Shakespeare Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
