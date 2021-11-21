McMillan Shakespeare : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation
22 November 2021
2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation
Please find attached for immediate release in relation to McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX: MMS) the following document:
2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation.
Yours faithfully
McMillan Shakespeare Limited
Ashley Conn
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
This document was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.
McMillan Shakespeare Limited | ABN 74 107 233 983 AFSL No. 299054
MMS Group
Annual General
Meeting 2021
22 November 2021
MMS - Annual General Meeting 2021
Overview
only
→
Financial
Revenue
$544.5m
10.2%
use
UNPATA
$79.2m
→
14.8%
Dividend payout ratio
66.0%
1
rsonal
Net cash (excl. Funded fleet)
at 30 June 2021
$142.0m
ROCE improved to
33.2%
People
Sustainable
engagement score
85%
Moved quickly to a
fully remote workforce
Retained our
workforce with support
of JobKeeper
New ways of working
Customer
Net Promoter score
60
Salary packages
357,388
→ (1.0%) 2
Novated leases
73,375
Plan Partners funds under administration
~ $1.2b
Process
Continued investments
in digital with
improvements to
customer self-service tools
and digital experience
Completed UK
restructure and returned
to profitability
Warehouse significantly
progressed
Sustainability strategy
further developed
1.
Payout ratio of 66% excludes JobKeeper $7.3m.
2.
Salary package reduction includes previously announced loss of NSW LHD (16,200 customers), underlying growth excluding this loss was 3.5%.
2
MMS - Annual General Meeting 2021
Presenters on strategic imperatives
use only
rsonal
Himesha Jayasinghe
Sean Dempsey
Kylie Pashen
Sustainability Manager
Chief Executive Officer - Plan Partners
Managing Director - Maxxia and RemServ
McMillanShakespeareGroup
MMS - Annual General Meeting 2021
Our investment in sustainability
Sustainability strategy developed and rollout underway, focusing on creating shared value for MMS and our stakeholders
FY21 foundations laid
FY22 strategy rollout
MMS sustainability strategy
Sustainability strategy approved by the Board
Initial sustainability targets established for FY22 and beyond
Dedicated sustainability manager appointed
Management level sustainability committee expanded to key executives and senior leaders
First GRI-compliant sustainability report produced
First modern slavery statement published First TCFD
1 disclosure developed
Progressing pathway to net zero carbon emissions
2, and 100% renewable electricity across MMS operations
Supporting our customers transition to a low carbon future through adoption of low/zero emission vehicles
Development of first Reconciliation Action Plan and Accessibility and Inclusion Plan underway
Further embedding sustainability risks and opportunities into our supply chain
Undertaking a high-level climate risk and opportunity assessment
Low carbon
future
Customer
Responsible
wellbeing & social
business
inclusion
FY21 highlights
100%
6
60
$733k+
85%
81,000+
34%
Scope 1 and 2
Facilities
Net Promoter
Sponsorships
Sustainable
Hours of
Women in
greenhouse gas
switched to
Score
3
and donations
engagement
training provided
leadership
4
emissions offset
2
green power
score
to our people
1
Taskforce for Climate Related Financial Disclosures.
2
Scope 1 (fuel), Scope 2 (purchased electricity), Scope 3 (employee commute and working from home, business travel and third party services). Net Zero target is set against the baseline year FY19.
McMillanShakespeareGroup
3
GRS SP and NL, customer satisfaction measured through Net Promoter Score.
4
Board, Executive Committee and General Managers, Senior Managers and Other Managers.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.