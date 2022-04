McMillan Shakespeare : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG 04/08/2022 | 05:19am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 1,921,669 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 2,901,791 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 480,698 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 2,327 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 23,871 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 314 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 30,803 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 117,157 Fully paid ordinary shares Form603 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: McMillan Shakespeare Limited ACN/ARSN: 107 233 983 1. Details of substantial holder Name Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. The holder became a substantial holder on: 5 April 2022 The holder became aware on: 7 April 2022 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully paid ordinary shares 5,478,630 5,478,630 7.08% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: 4. Details of present registered holders Form603 The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Class and number of securities Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 8,807 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Citibank N A Hong Kong Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 963,360 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 168,585 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Bank Australia Limited Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 224,892 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. JPMorgan (UK) Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 374,033 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. National Custodian Services Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 181,992 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Unknown Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 117,157 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 314 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not applicable 3,382,489 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not applicable 2,327 Fully paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited Not applicable Fully paid ordinary 23,871 shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account Not applicable 30,803 Fully paid ordinary shares 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash See annexure B to this notice 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association See annexure A to this notice Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under section 12 of the Corporations Act 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan 8. Signature Dated 8 April 2022 Authorised signatory Annexure A This is annexure A of 4 pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 8 April 2022 Authorised signatory Dated 8 April 2022 SCHEDULE MUFG Bank, Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. MU Business Engineering, Ltd. The Mitsubishi UFJ Factors Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Jinji Service Co., Ltd. MU Techno-service Co., Ltd. Tokyo Credit Service, Ltd. Tokyo Associates Finance Corp. MU Business Service Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Loan Business Co.,Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Information Technology, Ltd. MU Center Service Tokyo Co., Ltd. MU Center Service Nagoya Co., Ltd. MU Center Service Osaka Co., Ltd. MU Business Aid Co., Ltd. MU Property Reserch Company Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Home Loan CREDIT CO., LTD. The Diamond Home Credit Company Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Reserch & Consulting Co., Ltd. MU Frontier Servicer Co., Ltd. Otemachi Guarantee Co., Ltd. GD Holdings Company Limited MU Loan Administration Support Co., Ltd. MU Communications Co.,Ltd. Japan Electronic Monetary Claim Organization MU Business Partner Co., Ltd. MUT Business Outsourcing Co., Ltd. Mezzanine Solution II Limited Partnership Mezzanine Solution III Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅲ, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅳ, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅴ, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅵ, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅶ, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 1, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 2, Limited Partnership Tohoku Senary Industry Support, Limited Partnership OiDE Fund Investment Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Personal Financial Advisers Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Partners Co.,Ltd. The Mitsubishi Asset Brains Company, Limited BOT Lease Co., Ltd. The Chukyo Bank, Ltd. Nippon Mutual Housing Loan Co., Ltd. JM Real Estate Co., Ltd. Jibun Bank Corporation JACCS CO.,LTD. JALCARD Inc. Yume Shokei Fund No.2 Yume Shokei Fund No.3 Marunouchi Capital Fund II Limited Partnership M・U・Trust Sougou Kanri Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Business Co., Ltd. Ryoshin Data Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Systems Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Investment Technology Institute Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Hosyo Co., Ltd. M・U・Trust・Apple Planning Company, Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Real Estate Services Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Daiko Business Co., Ltd. The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. MU Investments Co., Ltd. Japan Shareholder Services Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. Tokumei-Kumiai (CPI) Tokumei-Kumiai (GII) Tokumei-Kumiai (Gate Bridge 1) Tokumei-Kumiai (CENTOMILIARDO) Tokumei-Kumiai (MEET)Tokumei-Kumiai (FIELD) Ippan Shadan Houjin Leone Jointly Managed Monetary Trust Fund (Fund Number:550001) MU Trust Property Management Co., Ltd. Tokumei-Kumiai (RICE) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900338) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900327) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900344) AMP Capital Investors KK MM Partnership MUS Information Systems Co., Ltd. MUS Business Service Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley PB Securities Co., Ltd. kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd. Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd. Card Business Service Co.,Ltd. MU NICOS Business Service Co., Ltd. MU NICOS Credit Co.,Ltd. Ryoshin DC Card Company Ltd. JMS Co., Ltd. Paygent Co., Ltd. JA Card Co., Ltd ACOM CO., LTD. IR Loan Servicing, Inc. MU Credit Guarantee Co., Ltd. Japan Digital Design, Inc. Crowd Money Inc. MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd. Global Open Network, Inc. Global Open Network Japan, Inc. MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd. MUFG Innovation Partners No.1 Investment Partnership Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS Co.,Ltd. HR Solution DCS Co.,Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited Hitachi Capital Corporation Nihombashi TG Jigyo Kyodo Kumiai NIHOMBASHI TG SERVICE CO., LTD. SHIN-NIHOMBASHI TSUSHO CO., LTD. Solution Design Co.,ltd. Nippon Record Keeping Network Co., Ltd. Banco MUFG Brasil S.A. 9808680 Canada Inc. BTMU (Curacao) Holdings N.V. MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. MUFG Business Services (Holland) B.V. MUFG Funding (UK) Limited MUFG Europe Lease (Deutschland) GmbH MUFG Bank (Malaysia) Berhad MUFG North America International, Inc. MUFG Bank Mexico, S.A. MUFG Nominees (HK) Limited MUFG Nominees (UK) Limited MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation MUFG Union Bank, N.A. Union Bank of California Leasing, Inc. UBOC Community Development Corporation UnionBanc Investment Services, LLC Bankers Commercial Corporation UnionBanCal Equities, Inc. UnionBanCal Leasing Corporation UnionBanCal Mortgage Corporation Mills-Ralston, Inc. HighMark Capital Management, Inc. BCC OX I, Inc. BCC OX II, Inc. SEMA OP9 LLC SEMA OP8 LLC MORGANTOWN OL6 LLC MORGANTOWN OL7 LLC MORGANTOWN OL5 LLC DICKERSON OL4 LLC TRL One A, LLC TRL One B, LLC TRL One, LP BM1,LLC UB Leasing Corporation Pacific Capital Statutory Trust I Shiloh Ⅳ Wind Project, LLC Shiloh Ⅳ Holdings Lessor Trust Green Union I Trust Green Union II Trust Green Union III Trust Tohlease Corporation MUFG Americas Funding Corporation MUFG Americas Financial & Leasing Corporation B-4 U.B. Vehicle Leasing, Inc. MUFG Americas Leasing Corporation MUFG Americas Financial Services, Inc. MUFG Americas Leasing (Canada) Corporation MUFG Americas Leasing & Finance, Inc. MUFG Americas Capital Leasing & Finance, LLC MUFG Americas Corporate Advisory, Inc. MUFG Americas LF Capital LLC MUFG Americas Capital Company MUFG Fund Services (USA) LLC MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Capital Analytics LLC MUFG Investor Services (US), LLC Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC Southern California Business Development Corporation Catalina Solar Holdings Lessor Trust Catalina Solar, LLC Morgan Stanley MUFG Loan Partners, LLC PT U Finance Indonesia PT. MU Research and Consulting Indonesia MU Research and Consulting (Thailand) Co., Ltd. MUFG Participation (Thailand) Co., Ltd. AO MUFG Bank (Eurasia) MUFG Bank (China), Ltd. BTMU Preferred Capital 8 Limited BTMU Preferred Capital 9 Limited BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment Limited MUFG Bank Turkey Anonim Sirketi Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited Krungsri Ayudhya AMC Limited Krungsri Factoring Company Limited Ayudhya Development Leasing Company Limited Ayudhya Capital Auto Lease Public Company Limited Krungsriayudhya Card Company Limited General Card Services Limited Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited Krungsri General Insurance Broker Limited Krungsri Life Assurance Broker Limited Krungsri Asset Management Company Limited Total Services Solutions Public Company Limited Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited Krungsri Securities Public Company Limited Siam Realty and Services Security Co.,Ltd. Krungsri Leasing Services Co., Ltd. Hattha Kaksekar Limited Krungsri Finnovate Co., Ltd. Tesco Card Services Limited BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment 2 Limited BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment 3 Limited PT Guna Dharma

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk.

PT Adira Quantum Multifinance

PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk

PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika BOT Lease (HK) Co., Ltd. PT Bumiputera - BOT Finance BOT Lease Holding Philippines, Inc. BOT Lease and Finance, Philippines, Inc. BOT Lease (Thailand) Co., Ltd. MUFG Holding (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Bangkok MUFG Limited BOT Lease(Eurasia)LLC BOT Lease (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. BOTL Factoring (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. BOT LEASE MEXICO S.A. DE C.V. BOT FINANCE MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. GOLDEN ASIA FUND VENTURES LTD. Lakefield Wind Project OP Trust Lakefield Wind Project, LLC Pacwind Holdings Lessor Trust Pacific Wind, LLC Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade GOLDEN ASIA FUND II, L.P. Security Bank Corporation Mitsubishi UFJ Trust International Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Baillie Gifford Asset Management Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Investor Services & Banking (Luxembourg) S.A. MUFG Lux Management Company S.A. Mitsubishi UFJ Investment Services (HK) Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. LUX J1 FUND MUFG Investor Services Holdings Limited MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited MUFG Fund Services (Cayman) Limited MUFG Fund Services (Cayman) Group Limited MUFG Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Fund Secretaries Limited MUFG Fund Services Limited MUFG Fund Services (Canada) Limited MUFG Fund Services (UK) Limited MUFG Fund Services (Halifax) Limited MUFG Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer McMillan Shakespeare Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:18:02 UTC.

ę Publicnow 2022 All news about MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 03/29 MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG PU 03/28 MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG PU 03/16 McMillan Shakespeare Appoints CEO/Managing Director; Shares Gain 4% MT 03/16 McMillan Shakespeare Limited Announces Management Changes CI 03/16 McMillan Shakespeare Limited Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes CI 03/10 MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 03/04 MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG PU 02/22 Mcmillan Shakespeare Fiscal H1 Profit Up on Strong Revenue; Raises Interim Dividend MT 02/22 McMillan Shakespeare Seeks M&A Opportunities CI 02/22 TRANSCRIPT : McMillan Shakespeare Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022 CI