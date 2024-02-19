McMillan Shakespeare Limited is an Australia-based provider of salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management and related financial products and services. The Company operates through three segments: Group Remuneration Services (GRS), Asset Management Services (AMS) and Plan and Support Services (PSS). GRS segment provides administrative services in respect of salary packaging and facilitates the settlement of motor vehicle novated leases for customers. It also offers ancillary services associated with motor vehicle novated lease products. Its AMS segment is engaged in financing and ancillary management services associated with motor vehicles, commercial vehicles and equipment with operations in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Its PSS segment is engaged in providing plan management and support coordination services to participants in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Sector Consumer Lending