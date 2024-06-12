d)
AGGREGATE INFORMATION
-
AGGREGATED VOLUME
469,097
-
PRICE
1.08
e)
DATE OF TRANSACTION
07-06-2024
b)
PLACE OF TRANSACTION
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LIMITED
SIGNATURE
NAME OF SIGNATORY:
BENEDICTA SADARE
DESIGNATION OF SIGNATORY: (S.E. NOMUOJA & CO)
COMPANY SECRETARIES
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
McNichols Consolidated plc published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 04:52:07 UTC.