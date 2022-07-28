MCNICHOLS : CONSOLIDATED PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
McNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED (JANUARY 2022 - JUNE 2022)
NOTE
Jun-22
Jun-21
Apr-Jun 2022
Apr-Jun 2021
₦
₦
₦
₦
Revenue
1
422,276,073
361,732,895
204,704,241
199,036,000
Cost of Sales
(351,934,272)
(299,558,611)
(170,970,785)
(167,556,950)
Selling, Marketing & Admin. Expenses
5
(50,057,868)
(41,420,562)
(25,686,116)
(21,602,575)
Finance Charges
9
(5,748,189)
(6,354,788)
(2,805,557)
(3,212,228)
Profit Before Taxation
14,535,744
14,398,934
5,241,783
6,664,247
Taxation
6
(1,607,199)
(1,583,883)
447,072
(176,170)
Profit From Continuing Operations
12,928,545
12,815,051
5,688,855
6,488,077
Other Comprehensive Income
7,470,490
-
3,813,584
-
Prior Year Deferred Tax Adjustment
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Profit Attributable to the Owners of the
Company
20,399,035
12,815,051
9,502,439
6,488,077
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to
the Owners of the Company:
20,399,035
12,815,051
9,502,439
6,488,077
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
20,399,035
12,815,051
9,502,439
6,488,077
Earninngs Per Share (Kobo)
6.24
3.92
2.91
1.99
McNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT JUNE 30,2022
NOTES
ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
8
Investment
7
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
Trade and Other Receivables
2
Cash and Cash equivalents
Restricted Cash
11
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY
Share Capital
Share Premium
Retained Earnings
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
3
Non-controlling Interests
TOTAL EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Long Term Borrowings
10A
Provisions
Deferred Tax Liabilities
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and Other Payables
4
Loans and Borrowings
10B
Current Tax Liabilities
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Total EQUITYAND LIABILITIES
Jun-22
Jun-21
Dec-21
AUDITED
₦
₦
₦
294,890,766
340,820,385
323,929,624
5,820,000
5,820,000
5,820,000
300,710,766
346,640,385
329,749,624
117,182,191
144,006,083
129,973,012
150,951,860
78,602,864
102,574,618
63,791,249
18,180,133
52,951,878
56,639,022
94,451,522
77,264,022
388,564,322
335,240,602
362,763,531
689,275,088
681,880,987
692,513,155
163,350,000
163,350,000
163,350,000
16,913,313
16,913,313
16,913,313
199,291,094
186,283,740
178,892,057
379,554,407
366,547,053
359,155,370
379,554,407
366,547,053
359,155,370
85,937,500
127,187,500
106,562,500
89,000,000
89,035,530
89,000,000
20,945,495
20,893,359
20,945,495
195,882,995
237,116,389
216,507,995
69,002,266
33,239,732
72,317,373
41,250,000
37,812,500
41,250,000
3,585,421
7,165,313
3,282,417
113,837,687
78,217,545
116,849,790
309,720,682
315,333,934
333,357,785
689,275,088
681,880,987
692,513,155
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27th July, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
………………………………………………………………………………………….
………………………...……………………..
Chimaraoke Ekpe
Adebayo Temitope Abefe
Managing Director
Finance Manager
FRC/2016/NIM/00000014307
FRC/2021/001/00000022401
McNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
Other Reserves
Share Capital
(Share Premium)
Retained Earnings
Total Equity
Balance as at 01/01/2021
163,350,000
16,913,313
173,468,688
353,732,001
Balance as at 30/06/21
163,350,000
16,913,313
186,283,740
366,547,053
Balance as at 01/01/2022
163,350,000
16,913,313
178,892,057
359,155,370
Issued Share Capital
-
IPO Cost Written Off
-
Profit for the period
20,399,037
20,399,037
PPE Revaluation Surplus
-
Balance as at 30/06/22
163,350,000
16,913,313
199,291,094
379,554,407
McNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-21
₦
₦
₦
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
22,353,226
28,418,351
86,730,471
Tax Paid
(11,445,255)
(3,155,765)
(4,122,125)
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
10,907,970
25,262,586
82,608,346
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and Equipment
(1,790,900)
(16,530,850)
(23,149,090)
Sale of property, plant and Equipment
7,470,490
-
-
Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities
5,679,590
(16,530,850)
(23,149,090)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Long Term Loans & Leases
(20,625,000)
-
(17,187,500)
Share Capital
-
-
-
Net Interest Paid
(5,748,189)
(6,354,788)
(13,489,663)
Dividend Paid
-
(8,820,900)
Net Cash from Financing Activities
(26,373,189)
(6,354,788)
(39,498,063)
Total Cash Movement for the period
(9,785,629)
2,376,948
19,961,193
Cash at beginning of period
130,215,900
110,254,707
110,254,707
Total cash at end of period
120,430,271
112,631,655
130,215,900
