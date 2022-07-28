Log in
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
0.9100 NGN    0.00%
0.9100 NGN    0.00%
MCNICHOLS : Consolidated plc- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
MCNICHOLS PLC : Dividends
CO
McNichols PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
McNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED (JANUARY 2022 - JUNE 2022)

NOTE

Jun-22

Jun-21

Apr-Jun 2022

Apr-Jun 2021

Revenue

1

422,276,073

361,732,895

204,704,241

199,036,000

Cost of Sales

(351,934,272)

(299,558,611)

(170,970,785)

(167,556,950)

Selling, Marketing & Admin. Expenses

5

(50,057,868)

(41,420,562)

(25,686,116)

(21,602,575)

Finance Charges

9

(5,748,189)

(6,354,788)

(2,805,557)

(3,212,228)

Profit Before Taxation

14,535,744

14,398,934

5,241,783

6,664,247

Taxation

6

(1,607,199)

(1,583,883)

447,072

(176,170)

Profit From Continuing Operations

12,928,545

12,815,051

5,688,855

6,488,077

Other Comprehensive Income

7,470,490

-

3,813,584

-

Prior Year Deferred Tax Adjustment

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Profit Attributable to the Owners of the

Company

20,399,035

12,815,051

9,502,439

6,488,077

Non-Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to

the Owners of the Company:

20,399,035

12,815,051

9,502,439

6,488,077

Non-Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

20,399,035

12,815,051

9,502,439

6,488,077

Earninngs Per Share (Kobo)

6.24

3.92

2.91

1.99

McNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT JUNE 30,2022

NOTES

ASSETS

Property, Plant and Equipment

8

Investment

7

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

Trade and Other Receivables

2

Cash and Cash equivalents

Restricted Cash

11

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY

Share Capital

Share Premium

Retained Earnings

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

3

Non-controlling Interests

TOTAL EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Long Term Borrowings

10A

Provisions

Deferred Tax Liabilities

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and Other Payables

4

Loans and Borrowings

10B

Current Tax Liabilities

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Total EQUITYAND LIABILITIES

Jun-22

Jun-21

Dec-21

AUDITED

294,890,766

340,820,385

323,929,624

5,820,000

5,820,000

5,820,000

300,710,766

346,640,385

329,749,624

117,182,191

144,006,083

129,973,012

150,951,860

78,602,864

102,574,618

63,791,249

18,180,133

52,951,878

56,639,022

94,451,522

77,264,022

388,564,322

335,240,602

362,763,531

689,275,088

681,880,987

692,513,155

163,350,000

163,350,000

163,350,000

16,913,313

16,913,313

16,913,313

199,291,094

186,283,740

178,892,057

379,554,407

366,547,053

359,155,370

379,554,407

366,547,053

359,155,370

85,937,500

127,187,500

106,562,500

89,000,000

89,035,530

89,000,000

20,945,495

20,893,359

20,945,495

195,882,995

237,116,389

216,507,995

69,002,266

33,239,732

72,317,373

41,250,000

37,812,500

41,250,000

3,585,421

7,165,313

3,282,417

113,837,687

78,217,545

116,849,790

309,720,682

315,333,934

333,357,785

689,275,088

681,880,987

692,513,155

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27th July, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………...……………………..

Chimaraoke Ekpe

Adebayo Temitope Abefe

Managing Director

Finance Manager

FRC/2016/NIM/00000014307

FRC/2021/001/00000022401

McNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Other Reserves

Share Capital

(Share Premium)

Retained Earnings

Total Equity

Balance as at 01/01/2021

163,350,000

16,913,313

173,468,688

353,732,001

Balance as at 30/06/21

163,350,000

16,913,313

186,283,740

366,547,053

Balance as at 01/01/2022

163,350,000

16,913,313

178,892,057

359,155,370

Issued Share Capital

-

IPO Cost Written Off

-

Profit for the period

20,399,037

20,399,037

PPE Revaluation Surplus

-

Balance as at 30/06/22

163,350,000

16,913,313

199,291,094

379,554,407

McNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-21

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

22,353,226

28,418,351

86,730,471

Tax Paid

(11,445,255)

(3,155,765)

(4,122,125)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

10,907,970

25,262,586

82,608,346

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Purchases of property, plant and Equipment

(1,790,900)

(16,530,850)

(23,149,090)

Sale of property, plant and Equipment

7,470,490

-

-

Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities

5,679,590

(16,530,850)

(23,149,090)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Long Term Loans & Leases

(20,625,000)

-

(17,187,500)

Share Capital

-

-

-

Net Interest Paid

(5,748,189)

(6,354,788)

(13,489,663)

Dividend Paid

-

(8,820,900)

Net Cash from Financing Activities

(26,373,189)

(6,354,788)

(39,498,063)

Total Cash Movement for the period

(9,785,629)

2,376,948

19,961,193

Cash at beginning of period

130,215,900

110,254,707

110,254,707

Total cash at end of period

120,430,271

112,631,655

130,215,900

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

McNichols Consolidated plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:06:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
