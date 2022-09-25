MCOT : Notification on Rights of Shareholders to Propose Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nominate Persons to be Elected as MCOT's Directors

MCOT Public Company Limited
63/1 Rama IX Road, Huaykwang, Bangkok
|
Tel
|
0 2201 6000
|
Fax
|
0 2245 1435
|
E-mail
|
contact@mcot.net
Notification on Rights of Shareholders
to Propose Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
and Nominate Persons to be Elected as MCOT's Directors
22 September 2022
Dear Shareholders,
In compliance with the Corporate Governance Policy of MCOT Public Company Limited (MCOT Plc.) on the protection of rights of shareholders, we are pleased to invite you to propose agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and nominate persons to be elected as MCOT Plc.'s Directors in replacement of those retired by rotation, as stipulated by the Company's regulations between 1 October - 31 December 2022. The details of the regulations will be publicized on the Company's website: www.mcot.net/ir.
Sincerely Yours,
Pol.Gen.
(Tawitchart Palasak)
Chairman
MCOT Public Company Limited
Corporate Secretary Department
Tel. 0 2201 6454, 02 201 6491
