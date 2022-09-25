Advanced search
MCOT : Notification on Rights of Shareholders to Propose Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nominate Persons to be Elected as MCOT's Directors
PU
08/16MCOT : Appointment of Acting President
PU
08/16MCOT Public Company Limited Announces Appointment of Sirote Ratanamahatana as Acting President Effective September 1, 2022
CI
MCOT : Notification on Rights of Shareholders to Propose Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nominate Persons to be Elected as MCOT's Directors

09/25/2022 | 10:55pm EDT
MCOT Public Company Limited

63/1 Rama IX Road, Huaykwang, Bangkok

Tel

0 2201 6000

Fax

0 2245 1435

E-mail

contact@mcot.net

Notification on Rights of Shareholders

to Propose Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

and Nominate Persons to be Elected as MCOT's Directors

22 September 2022

Dear Shareholders,

In compliance with the Corporate Governance Policy of MCOT Public Company Limited (MCOT Plc.) on the protection of rights of shareholders, we are pleased to invite you to propose agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and nominate persons to be elected as MCOT Plc.'s Directors in replacement of those retired by rotation, as stipulated by the Company's regulations between 1 October - 31 December 2022. The details of the regulations will be publicized on the Company's website: www.mcot.net/ir.

Sincerely Yours,

Pol.Gen.

(Tawitchart Palasak)

Chairman

MCOT Public Company Limited

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel. 0 2201 6454, 02 201 6491

At MCOT, we all work together towards a common goal of promoting transparency

and anti-corruption to achieve sustainable development.

MCOT has adopted an anti-corruption policy against all forms of corruption, which applies to any action taken by MCOT employees.

For more information, please visit www.mcot.net/ir> good governance >corporate governance>anti-corruption policy.

Disclaimer

MCOT pcl published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 02:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
