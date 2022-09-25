MCOT : Notification on Rights of Shareholders to Propose Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nominate Persons to be Elected as MCOT's Directors

MCOT Public Company Limited

63/1 Rama IX Road, Huaykwang, Bangkok

Tel 0 2201 6000 Fax 0 2245 1435 E-mail contact@mcot.net

Notification on Rights of Shareholders

to Propose Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

and Nominate Persons to be Elected as MCOT's Directors

22 September 2022

Dear Shareholders,

In compliance with the Corporate Governance Policy of MCOT Public Company Limited (MCOT Plc.) on the protection of rights of shareholders, we are pleased to invite you to propose agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and nominate persons to be elected as MCOT Plc.'s Directors in replacement of those retired by rotation, as stipulated by the Company's regulations between 1 October - 31 December 2022. The details of the regulations will be publicized on the Company's website: www.mcot.net/ir.

Sincerely Yours,

Pol.Gen.

(Tawitchart Palasak)

Chairman

MCOT Public Company Limited

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel. 0 2201 6454, 02 201 6491

