Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. MCOT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCOT   TH0803010006

MCOT

(MCOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-13
4.360 THB   -3.96%
10:20aMcot : Request Form Step for requesting Username & Password from via e-Request system
PU
10:20aMcot : Question Submission prior to 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/21MCOT Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCOT : Question Submission prior to 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/15/2023 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders

Question Submission prior to 2023

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Please return the completed form to:

  1. The Company's web site: www.mcot.net/ir
  2. Email : cgmcot@mcot.net
  3. Registered mails to the following address: Corporate Secretary Department (Inquiry Submission in advance)
    MCOT Public Company Limited 63/1 Rama IX Road, Huaykwang Bangkok 10310 Thailand

………………………………………………………………

To Corporate Secretary Department

My name is ……………………………...………...……., age ……….……..……………….…...,

holding………………………………..shares, residing at…………………………………………………

Tel:....................................................................................

E-mail:…………………………………………..….......,

would like to submit the following inquiry (inquiries) in advance of the the 2023 Annual

General Meeting of Shareholders:…………………………………………………………...…….……

……………………………………………………………………………………………..........………

…………………………………………………………………………….............................................

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Inquiry submission period has been scheduled between March 16, 2023.

At MCOT, we all work together towards a common goal of promoting transparency

and anti-corruption to achieve sustainable development.

MCOT has adopted an anti-corruption policy against all forms of corruption, which applies to any action taken by MCOT employees.

For more information, please visit www.mcot.net/ir> good governance >corporate governance>anti-corruption policy.

Disclaimer

MCOT pcl published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MCOT
10:20aMcot : Request Form Step for requesting Username & Password from via e-Request system
PU
10:20aMcot : Question Submission prior to 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/21MCOT Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
2022MCOT Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2022MCOT Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Mcot : Notification on Rights of Shareholders to Propose Agenda for the 2023 Annual Genera..
PU
2022Mcot : Appointment of Acting President
PU
2022MCOT Public Company Limited Announces Appointment of Sirote Ratanamahatana as Acting Pr..
CI
2022Mcot : Interim omitted Dividend
PU
2022Mcot Public : Notification on Resignation of MCOT Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 408 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net income 2022 -38,4 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net Debt 2022 772 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -85,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 023 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart MCOT
Duration : Period :
MCOT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sirote Ratanamahatana President & Director
Soontareeya Wongsirikul Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance Group
Tawitchat Palasak Chairman
Phairach Santhawe Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Kangwan Yodwisitsak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCOT-8.40%87
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)7.46%170 551
FORMULA ONE GROUP16.95%16 173
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL16.41%12 921
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-31.84%8 735
ITV PLC10.14%4 034