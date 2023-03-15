MCOT : Question Submission prior to 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders
Question Submission prior to 2023
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Please return the completed form to:
-
The Company's web site: www.mcot.net/ir
-
Email : cgmcot@mcot.net
-
Registered mails to the following address: Corporate Secretary Department (Inquiry Submission in advance)
MCOT Public Company Limited 63/1 Rama IX Road, Huaykwang Bangkok 10310 Thailand
Inquiry submission period has been scheduled between March 16, 2023.
At MCOT, we all work together towards a common goal of promoting transparency
and anti-corruption to achieve sustainable development.
MCOT has adopted an anti-corruption policy against all forms of corruption, which applies to any action taken by MCOT employees.
For more information, please visit www.mcot.net/ir> good governance >corporate governance>anti-corruption policy.