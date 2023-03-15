Advanced search
    MCOT   TH0803010006

MCOT

(MCOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-13
4.360 THB   -3.96%
10:20aMcot : Request Form Step for requesting Username & Password from via e-Request system
PU
10:20aMcot : Question Submission prior to 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/21MCOT Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
MCOT : Request Form Step for requesting Username & Password from via e-Request system

03/15/2023 | 10:20am EDT
The 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders

Request Form Step for requesting Username & Password from

via e-Request system

Written at

Date

......................Month

Year

I/We

Nationality

Address

..................................

(Email)…………………………………………………………………….phone

As a shareholder of MCOT Public Company Limited (MCOT )

holding a total number of

shares

I/We here by confirm the attendance of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:30 which will be held through electronic means (E-AGM)

  • Attending the meeting by self and please send me/username and password, together with the web-link for attending the meeting to my/our e-mail at............................................................
    mobile phone.....................................................

Appointing Mr./Mrs./Ms................................................ Mobile phone..........................

As a proxy to attend the meeting and please send a username and password, together with the web-link

for attending the meeting to his/her e-mail at............................................................................................

Sign

Grantor

(

)

Sign

Proxy

(

)

The Shareholders must submit a request to attend the meeting by Electronic Means via Web Browser at

https://con.inventech.co.th/MCOT142058R/#/homepageor scan QR Codeand follow the steps as shown in the picture

At MCOT, we all work together towards a common goal of promoting transparency

and anti-corruption to achieve sustainable development.

MCOT has adopted an anti-corruption policy against all forms of corruption, which applies to any action taken by MCOT employees. For more information, please visit www.mcot.net/ir> good governance >corporate governance>anti-corruption policy

Disclaimer

MCOT pcl published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
