Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. MCOT Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCOT   TH0803010006

MCOT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MCOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCOT Public : Approval of Companys Financial Statements for Year 2021 and Arrangement of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 17:01:36
Headline
Approval of Companys Financial Statements for Year 2021 and Arrangement of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
MCOT
Source
MCOT
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 21-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 13 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 16-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 15-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Annual General Meeting of 
Shareholders on electronic platform (E-AGM)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

MCOT pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MCOT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:12aMCOT PUBLIC : Approval of Companys Financial Statements for Year 2021 and Arrangement of 2..
PU
02/23MCOT PUBLIC : Results of F.M Radio Frequency Auction
PU
2021Financial Statement Quarter 3/2021
PU
2021CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS : Q3/2021
PU
2021MCOT Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021Approval of the Financial Statements for 3-month and 9-month period ended September 30,..
PU
2021Appointment of Director
PU
2021MCOT Public Company Limited Announces Directorate Changes
CI
2021MCOT PUBLIC : Notification on Rights of Shareholders to Propose Agenda for the 2022 Annual..
PU
2021MCOT PUBLIC : Criteria for Shareholders to Propose AGM Agenda and to Nominate Candidates f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 512 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2020 -2 020 M -62,2 M -62,2 M
Net cash 2020 614 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 397 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart MCOT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MCOT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kasemsarn Chotchakornpant General Director
Soontareeya Wongsirikul Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance Group
Tawitchat Palasak Chairman
Parichart Sthapitanonda Independent Director
Thawatchai Arunyik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCOT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%135
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.46%272 239
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.48%213 379
VIACOMCBS INC.-2.05%19 311
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-0.18%16 785
FORMULA ONE GROUP-0.81%14 411