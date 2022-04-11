Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. MCOT Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCOT   TH0803010006

MCOT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MCOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-07
5.750 THB   -0.86%
MCOT Public : Comparison of Additional Amendment of Memorandum of Association on Objectives (revised)

04/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Date/Time
11 Apr 2022 20:54:17
Headline
Comparison of Additional Amendment of Memorandum of Association on Objectives (revised)
Symbol
MCOT
Source
MCOT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

MCOT pcl published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 512 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net income 2021 165 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 985 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 25,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kasemsarn Chotchakornpant General Director
Soontareeya Wongsirikul Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance Group
Tawitchat Palasak Chairman
Parichart Sthapitanonda Independent Director
Thawatchai Arunyik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCOT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.16%118
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.86%240 087
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.78%214 966
VIACOMCBS INC.19.09%23 346
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.60%15 917
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.45%14 829