MCOT Public : Notification on Resignation of MCOT Director

MCOT Public Company Limited
63/1 Rama IX Road, Huaykwang
Bangkok 10310 Thailand
|
Phone
|
+66 (0) 2201 6000
|
Fax
|
+66 (0) 2245 1435
|
E-mail
|
Contact@mcot.net
Ref: MCOT/ 6154/1014
May 30, 2022
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Attn: The President
Re: Notification on Resignation of MCOT Director
Dear Sir,
Mrs. Pattaraporn Vorasaph has resigned from her position as director and members of committees of MCOT, effective from June 1, 2022, due to requirements to perform other duties.
Consequently, the Company will proceed with the selection and appointment of a new director, who is legally qualified and possesses no prohibited characteristics as prescribed in the Company's Articles of Association and relevant laws, and will inform our shareholders of such appointment.
Sincerely yours,
(Mr. Pornchit Piamsri)
Vice President, Corporate Secretary Department MCOT Public Company Limited Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
Corporate Secretary Department
Tel. 0 2201 6454, 02 201 6491
At MCOT, we all work together towards a common goal of promoting transparency
and anti-corruption to achieve sustainable development.
MCOT has adopted an anti-corruption policy against all forms of corruption, which applies to any action taken by MCOT employees.
For more information, please visit www.mcot.net/ir> good governance >corporate governance>anti-corruption policy.