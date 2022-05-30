MCOT Public : Notification on Resignation of MCOT Director

MCOT Public Company Limited

63/1 Rama IX Road, Huaykwang

Bangkok 10310 Thailand

Phone +66 (0) 2201 6000 Fax +66 (0) 2245 1435 E-mail Contact@mcot.net

Ref: MCOT/ 6154/1014

May 30, 2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Attn: The President

Re: Notification on Resignation of MCOT Director

Dear Sir,

Mrs. Pattaraporn Vorasaph has resigned from her position as director and members of committees of MCOT, effective from June 1, 2022, due to requirements to perform other duties.

Consequently, the Company will proceed with the selection and appointment of a new director, who is legally qualified and possesses no prohibited characteristics as prescribed in the Company's Articles of Association and relevant laws, and will inform our shareholders of such appointment.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Pornchit Piamsri)

Vice President, Corporate Secretary Department MCOT Public Company Limited Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel. 0 2201 6454, 02 201 6491

At MCOT, we all work together towards a common goal of promoting transparency

and anti-corruption to achieve sustainable development.

MCOT has adopted an anti-corruption policy against all forms of corruption, which applies to any action taken by MCOT employees.

For more information, please visit www.mcot.net/ir> good governance >corporate governance>anti-corruption policy.