McPherson's Limited Announces Executive Changes

December 17, 2023 at 05:10 pm EST

McPherson's Limited announced that Craig Durham has been appointed as General Counsel & Company Secretary of McPherson's commencing on 15 January 2024. Craig has previously worked in the fast-moving consumer goods industry both in Australia

and in the U.S. Prior to McPherson's, Craig has had extensive executive leadership team and legal and governance experience in both listed and unlisted environments and has worked in highly regulated industries including intelligent traffic systems, gaming

technology and financial services. Craig holds a current practising certificate in New South Wales and is also admitted in New York, U.S. Craig replaces Linda Gough as company secretary of McPherson's. Paul Witheridge will continue as an appointed company secretary of McPherson's and is the person nominated under ASX Listing Rule 12.6 for communication with the ASX in relation to Listing Rule matters.