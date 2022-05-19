Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  McPhy Energy
  News
  Summary
    MCPHY   FR0011742329

MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/19 11:35:26 am EDT
16.59 EUR   +0.61%
MCPHY COMBINED GENERAL MEETING : approval of all resolutions
GL
11:45aMCPHY COMBINED GENERAL MEETING : approval of all resolutions
AQ
Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document
GL
McPhy Combined General Meeting: approval of all resolutions

05/19/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Appointment of Laëtitia Peyrat as General Counsel & Board Secretary and Benoît Barrière as Chief Technology Officer

La Motte-Fanjas, May 19, 2022 - 5:45 p.m CEST - McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and recharging stations) (the “Company”), informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting (the “General Meeting”) was held today at 11:00 a.m. under the chairmanship of Luc Poyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The General Meeting adopted all the proposed resolutions. The consolidated result of the vote by resolution and the minutes of the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website.

The Company would like to thank all shareholders present, represented or having voted by mail for their commitment and support.

In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Laëtitia Peyrat as General Counsel & Board Secretary and Benoît Barrière as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), both joining the Executive Committee.

Laëtitia Peyrat will lead the legal function and, in this position, will define McPhy's legal strategy in line with the Group's vision, corporate culture and growth objectives.

Benoît Barrière will be based in Wildau (Germany) and will have overall responsibility for project engineering, product development and R&D for all activities. Benoît Barrière will join the Executive Committee.

Next financial communication:

  • Half-yearly results on July 28, 2022 after market close

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com

McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

CONTACTS

NewCap 
 

Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 


Attachment


