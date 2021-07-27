Log in
    MCPHY   FR0011742329

MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
McPhy Energy : 2021 half-year results

07/27/2021 | 11:51am EDT
McPhy's revenues for the first half of 2021 amounted to €5.2 million compared to €5.4 million in the first half of 2020. Revenues is made up of 58% of electrolyzer sales (of which 45% are large capacity and 17% smaller capacity) and 42% of hydrogen station sales. Although the dynamics of the decarbonized hydrogen market are still very favorable, sales in the first half of the year were impacted by delays in decision-making by certain stakeholders.

Purchases consumed decreased significantly as R&D costs were capitalized in the first half of 2021 for an amount of €1.4 million.
Based on a still very promising medium-term outlook, the Group pursues its investment efforts in order to secure the necessary resources to respond to the massification of projects, increase its technological lead and strengthen the key know-how in its sector. As expected, McPhy recruited 24 people in the first six months of the year, bringing the workforce to 134 people as of 30 June 2021, in line with the objective of welcoming 50 new employees over the entire year, and has also incurred expenses to support its growth. This acceleration and these efforts have an impact on personnel costs and operating costs, which have been brought respectively to €5.7 million and €4.4 million.

During the period, net provisions increased by €1.8 million and mainly correspond to the estimation of: (i) the potential impacts of the incident that took place at the EnergieDienst site in Grenzach-Wyhlen while awaiting the expert report (costs estimated to date at €1.3 million provisioned) and (ii) the costs of dismantling two completed demonstration projects equipped with McPhy storage technology (MgH2 pellets) for an amount of €0.6 million provision. This leads to an operating loss of €8.4 million and a net loss of €8.6 million.
Cash consumption was €13 million in the first half of 2021 and included (i) a €2.5 million contribution to the liquidity contract in line with the increase in trading volumes of McPhy shares, (ii) €2 million in investments, (iii) the repayment of State Guaranteed Loans of €4 million.

As of June 30, 2021, McPhy holds €185 million in cash, a significant increase compared to the same period last year, due to the capital increase that took place in the second half of the year 2020.

Disclaimer

McPhy Energy SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 15:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
