McPhy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E863143

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 15,7 M 15,1 M 15,1 M Net income 2022 -30,9 M -29,8 M -29,8 M Net cash 2022 127 M 122 M 122 M P/E ratio 2022 -7,03x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 217 M 209 M 209 M EV / Sales 2022 5,76x EV / Sales 2023 3,92x Nbr of Employees 178 Free-Float 79,0% Chart MCPHY ENERGY Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MCPHY ENERGY Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 7,77 € Average target price 18,03 € Spread / Average Target 132% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jean-Baptiste Lucas Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Georges Brunet Chief Financial Officer Luc Poyer Chairman Benoît Barriere Chief Technology Officer Gilles Cachot Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MCPHY ENERGY -64.08% 209