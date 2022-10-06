McPhy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E865273

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 16,5 M 16,3 M 16,3 M Net income 2022 -32,3 M -31,8 M -31,8 M Net cash 2022 129 M 128 M 128 M P/E ratio 2022 -9,51x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 306 M 301 M 301 M EV / Sales 2022 10,7x EV / Sales 2023 6,51x Nbr of Employees 178 Free-Float 79,0% Chart MCPHY ENERGY Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MCPHY ENERGY Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 10,96 € Average target price 16,70 € Spread / Average Target 52,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jean-Baptiste Lucas Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Georges Brunet Chief Financial Officer Luc Poyer Chairman Benoît Barriere Chief Technology Officer Gilles Cachot Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MCPHY ENERGY -49.35% 301 ATLAS COPCO AB -29.27% 47 402 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -17.27% 33 810 SMC CORPORATION -18.25% 28 624 FANUC CORPORATION -13.93% 27 724 FASTENAL COMPANY -24.87% 27 659