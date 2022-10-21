Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. McPhy Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCPHY   FR0011742329

MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:24 2022-10-21 am EDT
14.06 EUR   +0.39%
09:50aMcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E867769
PU
09:50aMcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E867758
PU
10/20Mcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E867533
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McPhy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E867758

10/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Disclaimer

McPhy Energy SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16,5 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 -32,3 M -31,7 M -31,7 M
Net cash 2022 129 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 391 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart MCPHY ENERGY
Duration : Period :
McPhy Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCPHY ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,01 €
Average target price 16,70 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Baptiste Lucas Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Georges Brunet Chief Financial Officer
Luc Poyer Chairman
Benoît Barriere Chief Technology Officer
Gilles Cachot Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCPHY ENERGY-35.28%384
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.20%45 907
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.30%33 388
FASTENAL COMPANY-29.21%25 975
FANUC CORPORATION-16.59%25 972
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.0.56%25 903