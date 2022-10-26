Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  McPhy Energy
  News
  Summary
    MCPHY   FR0011742329

MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:18 2022-10-26 am EDT
12.52 EUR   +5.21%
09:48aMcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E868437
PU
09:48aMcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E868411
PU
12:54aMcPhy Wins Eight-year Maintenance Deal for Siemens Energy's Western Guiana Power Plant
MT
McPhy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E868437

10/26/2022 | 09:48am EDT
Disclaimer

McPhy Energy SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 13:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MCPHY ENERGY
Analyst Recommendations on MCPHY ENERGY
Financials
Sales 2022 16,3 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 -32,3 M -32,2 M -32,2 M
Net cash 2022 127 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 332 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 7,38x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart MCPHY ENERGY
Duration : Period :
McPhy Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCPHY ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Average target price 16,41 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Baptiste Lucas Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Georges Brunet Chief Financial Officer
Luc Poyer Chairman
Benoît Barriere Chief Technology Officer
Gilles Cachot Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCPHY ENERGY-45.03%331
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.40%50 858
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-11.40%36 208
FASTENAL COMPANY-26.32%27 034
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.1.33%27 002
FANUC CORPORATION-16.67%26 325