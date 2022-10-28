Advanced search
    MCPHY   FR0011742329

MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:13 2022-10-28 am EDT
11.66 EUR   -3.44%
09:50aMcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E869032
PU
10/26Mcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E868437
PU
10/26Mcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E868384
PU
McPhy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2022E869032

10/28/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Disclaimer

McPhy Energy SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16,3 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2022 -32,3 M -32,3 M -32,3 M
Net cash 2022 127 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart MCPHY ENERGY
McPhy Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MCPHY ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,07 €
Average target price 16,41 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Baptiste Lucas Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Georges Brunet Chief Financial Officer
Luc Poyer Chairman
Benoît Barriere Chief Technology Officer
Gilles Cachot Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCPHY ENERGY-44.22%337
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.70%50 872
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.86%36 429
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.2.49%27 352
FANUC CORPORATION-15.69%26 968
FASTENAL COMPANY-26.55%26 948