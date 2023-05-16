Advanced search
    MCPHY   FR0011742329

MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:04:44 2023-05-16 am EDT
9.860 EUR   -3.24%
09:53aMcphy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2023E900374
PU
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digital...
MS
05/09McPhy Energy Wins Electrolyzer Order from Austria's Plansee Group
MT
McPhy Energy : Document AMF CP. 2023E900374

05/16/2023 | 09:53am EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

McPhy Energy SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16,9 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net income 2022 -36,1 M -39,2 M -39,2 M
Net cash 2022 134 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 284 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,86x
EV / Sales 2023 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart MCPHY ENERGY
Duration : Period :
McPhy Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCPHY ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,19 €
Average target price 16,25 €
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Baptiste Lucas Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Georges Brunet Chief Financial Officer
Luc Poyer Chairman
Benoît Barriere Chief Technology Officer
Antoine Ressicaud Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCPHY ENERGY-16.54%309
ATLAS COPCO AB22.10%67 937
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.34%42 043
SMC CORPORATION28.55%33 862
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.23.08%33 631
FANUC CORPORATION15.65%32 124
