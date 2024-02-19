McPhy Energy: a binding offer for charging stations

McPhy announced on Monday that it had received a binding offer from Atawey for the sale of its charging stations business, a transaction expected to be worth between 11 and 12 million euros.



This announcement comes after the specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment had entered into 'exclusive negotiations' with the Savoy-based company, which manufactures decentralized hydrogen energy solutions, last December.



For the record, the supply of stations accounted for 27% of McPhy's sales in 2023.



"Today's announcement is positive news", reacted analysts at RBC in a note released in the morning, pointing out that the amount is higher than the estimates they had been able to establish.



In terms of fundamentals, the transaction will enable the French manufacturer to focus its operational and commercial efforts on its electrolysers, which generate the bulk of its growth", added RBC.



On the Paris Bourse, McPhy shares were up 1.7% in early trading on Monday morning.



The fixed portion of the price envisaged for the sale is expected to be between 11 and 12 million euros, to which may be added a variable portion of up to several million euros depending on future order intake.



The transaction is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024.



McPhy plans to unveil its annual results for 2023 on March 7.



