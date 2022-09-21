McPhy Energy announces the appointment of Alexandre Brunet as Chief Financial Officer

Grenoble, France, September 21, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces the appointment of Alexandre Brunet as Chief Financial Officer of the Group. He will supervise McPhy's Finance and IT functions and together with his team, he will support the Group's development while ensuring its financial control.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy Energy said: "We are delighted to welcome Alexandre Brunet as Chief Financial Officer of McPhy. His operational and managerial experience acquired in large international groups will enable him to support our transition to industrial scale.”

Prior to joining McPhy, Alexandre Brunet was a Senior Manager at the audit and consulting firm PwC. He then joined Schneider Electric, where he first integrated the Mergers & Acquisitions department, before becoming the Group's Head of Investor Relations. Alexandre Brunet continued his career at Schneider Electric with several positions as CFO of operational entities, all multinational, with diverse activities: commercial, projects and services, supply chain. He spent 5 years in Copenhagen to take the responsibility of the Nordic-Baltic subsidiary and he contributed as well to the creation of a global IT Division.

Alexandre Brunet is a graduate of ESCP Business School and holds the DESCF degree as part of the French Certified Public Accountant course.

