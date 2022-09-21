Advanced search
    MCPHY   FR0011742329

MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
8.344 EUR   +1.68%
11:46aMcPhy Energy announces the appointment of Alexandre Brunet as Chief Financial Officer
GL
11:45aMcPhy Energy announces the appointment of Alexandre Brunet as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
09:50aMCPHY ENERGY : Document AMF CP. 2022E862148
PU
McPhy Energy announces the appointment of Alexandre Brunet as Chief Financial Officer

09/21/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Grenoble, France, September 21, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces the appointment of Alexandre Brunet as Chief Financial Officer of the Group. He will supervise McPhy's Finance and IT functions and together with his team, he will support the Group's development while ensuring its financial control.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy Energy said: "We are delighted to welcome Alexandre Brunet as Chief Financial Officer of McPhy. His operational and managerial experience acquired in large international groups will enable him to support our transition to industrial scale.”

Prior to joining McPhy, Alexandre Brunet was a Senior Manager at the audit and consulting firm PwC. He then joined Schneider Electric, where he first integrated the Mergers & Acquisitions department, before becoming the Group's Head of Investor Relations. Alexandre Brunet continued his career at Schneider Electric with several positions as CFO of operational entities, all multinational, with diverse activities: commercial, projects and services, supply chain. He spent 5 years in Copenhagen to take the responsibility of the Nordic-Baltic subsidiary and he contributed as well to the creation of a global IT Division.

Alexandre Brunet is a graduate of ESCP Business School and holds the DESCF degree as part of the French Certified Public Accountant course.

Next financial communication meeting

  • Publication of Full-Year Revenue: January 24, 2023, after market close

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap 
 

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Press Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 



Attachment


