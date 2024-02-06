McPhy Energy: at half-mast after its annual sales figures
While full-year sales, up 17% to 18.8 million euros, were in line with the company's target and close to Oddo BHF's expectations, the research firm points to a weaker backlog, leading it to revise its 2024 expectations downwards.
McPhy saw its firm order intake fall by 56% to 13 million euros, and its total backlog to 23.8 million by the end of 2023. Visibility remains uncertain, while the company will have to manage the ramp-up of Gigafoctory", warns Oddo BHF.
