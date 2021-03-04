Log in
McPhy Energy : announced as a key partner by the company HYPORT to equip Toulouse-Blagnac airport with a complete zero-carbon hydrogen chain

03/04/2021 | 01:45am EST
  • Two hydrogen stations and 1 MW of electrolysis will equip Toulouse-Blagnac airport
  • The solution developed will satisfy mobility and logistics needs, and will supply hydrogen to industrial sites interested in decarbonizing their processes
  • This contract was announced in a press release on August 3, 2020 and prefigures the deployment of hydrogen in an airport environment

La Motte-Fanjas, March 4, 2021 – 7:45 am CET McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), (the “Company”), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, has been announced by HYPORT, a company 51% owned by ENGIE Solutions and 49% by the Occitanie Regional Energy and Climate Agency, as a key partner to design, manufacture and integrate two hydrogen stations and 1 MW of high-power electrolysis. This project was announced in a press release on August 3, 20201.

Two hydrogen stations will be located in the immediate surroundings of the airport's runways and roadways. They will enable all types of vehicles (buses, light commercial vehicles, captive fleets, large goods vehicles, etc.) to be refueled with hydrogen thanks to the "Dual Pressure" configuration (two distribution pressures: 350 and 700 bar) of one of them. The deployed electrolyzer, with a capacity of 400 kg per day, or the equivalent of 1 MW, will supply the stations as well as the nearby industrial sites. Deployment of the equipment is scheduled for the end of 2021.

This complete zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution solution will power nearly 200 vehicles, including a fleet of 4 buses operated by Transdev to transport passengers within the airport.

Beyond its pioneering nature, the specificity of this project is based on the setting up of one station in a private restricted zone for airport services, while the second will be deployed in a public zone. McPhy's selection for this project reflects the technical nature of its offer and its high level of service and support, supporting the deployment of hydrogen as a solution for the energy transition in the aeronautical sector.

Combining mobility, logistics and industrial uses, airports constitute real energy hubs, ideal for the development of hydrogen-based ecosystems. By producing and distributing zero-carbon hydrogen to power their services or taxi and bus fleets, airport areas are contributing to zero-emission strategies and the fight against climate change.

This project is counted in the 35 stations2 and 44 MW3 in reference for McPhy and demonstrates the maturity of its technology in the service of emblematic projects for the development of zero-carbon hydrogen, in France as well as internationally.

Next financial communication

2020 annual results release, on March 9, 2021, after close of market.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

CONTACTS

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 

1 https://mcphy.com/en/press-releases/new-contract-high-capacity-hrs-ely/



2 References deployed, under installation or in development. Among them:  2 stations are included in the ZEV framework contract’s conditional part [contract signature: 18, June 2020].



3 References deployed, under installation or in development. Among them: 4 MW are included in the ZEV framework contract’s conditional part [contract signature: 18, June 2020].



