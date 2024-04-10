McPhy Energy: proposed transfer of listing
' This transfer project would enable the Company, on the one hand, to have its shares admitted to trading on an SME growth market, aligned with its current size and stock market profile, and on the other hand, to alleviate the obligations and constraints with which it must currently comply ' says management.
This transfer operation involves applying to Euronext to delist the shares from the Euronext Paris market, and their concomitant admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris organized multilateral trading facility.
