McPhy Energy: towards the sale of its charging stations business

December 15, 2023 at 01:28 am EST

McPhy Energy announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Atawey for the sale of its recharging station business, in order to concentrate its resources on the manufacture of electrolyzers, and in particular on the start-up of its Gigafactory in Belfort.



The hydrogen equipment specialist explains that this refocusing was guided by a need for greater specialization of players in each major business line of the hydrogen sector, given the strong growth of the market.



For the record, station supply accounted for 32% of McPhy's sales in 2022, with a portfolio of projects signed, commissioned and/or in progress, representing 40 stations.



