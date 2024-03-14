McPhy: contract for electrolyser in Sweden

McPhy Energy announces that it has been awarded a binding contract to supply a 4 MW McLyzer 800-30 electrolyser and related spare parts to AAK, a Swedish player in the edible oil processing industry.



The electrolyser will enable AAK to renew its plant equipment and use the low-carbon hydrogen produced as process gas. AAK will thus benefit from an uninterrupted supply of hydrogen while reducing its CO2 emissions.



The equipment supplied by McPhy will be commissioned in the second quarter of 2025. This contract marks a new benchmark for the company in the industrial sector, enabling it to continue its expansion.



