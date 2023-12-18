McPhy Energy announces the signing of a major contract with Berlin-based HMS Oil and Gas for the supply and commissioning of four McLyzer 3200-30 electrolysers with a total capacity of 64 MW, to be operated in Brandenburg.
The contract is structured in two stages, with the first stage comprising the supply of a McLyzer 3200-30, with a capacity of 16 MW, to be commissioned at the end of 2025. The second stage comprises three additional McLyzer 3200-30s, to be commissioned in 2027.
These electrolysers will be powered by electricity from a wind farm and photovoltaic plants located near the station, and will produce up to 10,000 tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen per year.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
McPhy: contract for four electrolysers in Germany
December 18, 2023 at 03:48 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023