McPhy: new line of equity financing

December 20, 2023 at 02:24 am EST

Hydrogen equipment specialist McPhy Energy has announced a new equity financing facility with Vester Finance in the form of a PACEO, limited to a maximum of 14.6% of its share capital.



Vester Finance has undertaken to subscribe for a maximum of 4.8 million shares in the company, at its own initiative, over a maximum period of 24 months, subject to certain customary contractual conditions.



McPhy has undertaken to use the financing line for at least two million euros, corresponding, at the current share price, to a dilution of around 2%, beyond which it will have the option of suspending or terminating this agreement.



