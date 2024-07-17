McPhy: sale of charging stations finalized
The final sale price has been set at 12 million euros, to be paid in instalments up to December 31, 2025, with a possible earn-out based on future orders.
Thanks to this transaction, McPhy is refocusing on its core business as an electrolyser manufacturer. Eventually, it will have a pan-European industrial base representing an annual production capacity of 1.3 gigawatts at full capacity.
