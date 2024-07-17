McPhy: sale of charging stations finalized

July 17, 2024 at 04:36 am EDT Share

McPhy Energy announces that it has finalized the sale of its charging station business to Atawey, a specialist in hydrogen distribution equipment, a transaction for which the two companies had entered into exclusive negotiations in December 2023.



The final sale price has been set at 12 million euros, to be paid in instalments up to December 31, 2025, with a possible earn-out based on future orders.



Thanks to this transaction, McPhy is refocusing on its core business as an electrolyser manufacturer. Eventually, it will have a pan-European industrial base representing an annual production capacity of 1.3 gigawatts at full capacity.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.