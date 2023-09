McRae Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of children's shoes. The Company's principal lines of business are manufacturing and selling military combat boots and importing and selling western and work boots. The Company is involved in manufacturing, selling and distributing boot products targeted to the western/lifestyle and work boot markets. The Company also operates other smaller businesses. Its western/lifestyle boot segment includes western, ladies? fashion, and children's footwear products under the Dan Post, Dingo, Eldorado, and Laredo brand names. Its work boot segment includes Dan Post, Laredo, and McRae Industrial work boots along with its military combat boots. Its footwear division has provided combat boots to the men and women serving in the United States Army.

Sector Footwear