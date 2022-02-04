Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MCS Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSG   AU000000MSG7

MCS SERVICES LIMITED

(MSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCS Services : Application for quotation of securities - MSG

02/04/2022 | 01:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MCS SERVICES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MSG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,800,000

04/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MCS SERVICES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

119641986

1.3

ASX issuer code

MSG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MSGAB : PERFORMANCE SHARES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MSG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,800,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/2/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

4/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,800,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

vesting of performance shares

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

120,600.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

vesting of performance shares

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MCS Services Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MCS SERVICES LIMITED
02/04MCS SERVICES : Application for quotation of securities - MSG
PU
01/24MCS Services Limited signed a Binding Terms Sheet to acquire Highways Traffic Pty Ltd f..
CI
01/23MCS Services Acquiring Traffic Management Manpower, Assets Provider
MT
2021MCS SERVICES : Presentations at AGM
PU
2021MCS Services Limited auhtorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021MCS Services Limited announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
2021MCS Services Limited's Equity Buyback announced on November 25, 2020, has expired.
CI
2021Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Proxy Form
PU
2021MCS Services Secures Over $4 Million Shopping Mall Security Contract
MT
2021MCS Services Limited Awards Contract for Supply of Security Services to Three Large Sho..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 38,1 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2021 1,56 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net cash 2021 4,38 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 8,33 M 8,33 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart MCS SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MCS Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Simmons Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Englebert Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Kucera Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gael Rebeiro Manager-Operations, Training & Development
Matthew Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCS SERVICES LIMITED-1.59%8
CINTAS CORPORATION-13.85%39 606
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-17.02%21 863
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.52%12 603
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.96%11 431
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION13.37%10 527