MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME

For the six-month period from 1 January to 30 June

Note

2023

2022

RUB'000

RUB'000

Revenue

4

12,852,730

12,158,766

Cost of sales

5

(7,886,579)

(7,644,350)

Gross profit

4,966,151

4,514,416

Other income

44,066

5,951

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6

(1,713,745)

(1,772,842)

Impairment loss

12, 13

-

(1,286,574)

Other expenses

(24,786)

(18,938)

Operating profit

3,271,686

1,442,013

Finance income

8

181,096

170,272

Finance expenses

8

(91,571)

(304,347)

Net foreign exchange transactions gain / (loss)

8

10,599

(198,007)

Net finance income / (expenses)

8

100,124

(332,082)

Profit before tax

3,371,810

1,109,931

Income tax expense

9

(3,455)

(3,494)

Profit for the six-month period

3,368,355

1,106,437

Total comprehensive income for the six-month period

3,368,355

1,106,437

Profit for the six-month period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,279,262

1,030,795

Non-controlling interests

89,093

75,642

3,368,355

1,106,437

Total comprehensive income for the six-month period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,279,262

1,030,795

Non-controlling interests

89,093

75,642

3,368,355

1,106,437

Earnings per share (RUB)

10

43.65

13.72

The Notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

