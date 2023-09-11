MD Medical Group Investments Plc is an investment holding company. The Company is a provider of private healthcare for women and children. The Company's services include obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, fertility and in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, and other services, including laboratory services, stem cell storage, trauma, rehabilitation, dental care and surgery, among other services. The Company operates 23 medical centers across Russia, which includes four hospitals and 19 out-patient clinics in Moscow, Ryazan, Yaroslavl, St. Petersburg, Samara and Samara Region, Perm, Ufa, Novosibirsk and Irkutsk. It offers both in-patient care hospitals and out-patient care clinics. The Company owns its own laboratory, stem cell bank and ambulance service.