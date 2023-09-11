Independent Auditors' Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
4 - 5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7 - 19
2
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
For the six-month period from 1 January to 30 June
Note
2023
2022
RUB'000
RUB'000
Revenue
4
12,852,730
12,158,766
Cost of sales
5
(7,886,579)
(7,644,350)
Gross profit
4,966,151
4,514,416
Other income
44,066
5,951
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6
(1,713,745)
(1,772,842)
Impairment loss
12, 13
-
(1,286,574)
Other expenses
(24,786)
(18,938)
Operating profit
3,271,686
1,442,013
Finance income
8
181,096
170,272
Finance expenses
8
(91,571)
(304,347)
Net foreign exchange transactions gain / (loss)
8
10,599
(198,007)
Net finance income / (expenses)
8
100,124
(332,082)
Profit before tax
3,371,810
1,109,931
Income tax expense
9
(3,455)
(3,494)
Profit for the six-month period
3,368,355
1,106,437
Total comprehensive income for the six-month period
3,368,355
1,106,437
Profit for the six-month period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,279,262
1,030,795
Non-controlling interests
89,093
75,642
3,368,355
1,106,437
Total comprehensive income for the six-month period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,279,262
1,030,795
Non-controlling interests
89,093
75,642
3,368,355
1,106,437
Earnings per share (RUB)
10
43.65
13.72
The Notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
MD Medical Group Investments Plc is an investment holding company. The Company is a provider of private healthcare for women and children. The Company's services include obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, fertility and in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, and other services, including laboratory services, stem cell storage, trauma, rehabilitation, dental care and surgery, among other services. The Company operates 23 medical centers across Russia, which includes four hospitals and 19 out-patient clinics in Moscow, Ryazan, Yaroslavl, St. Petersburg, Samara and Samara Region, Perm, Ufa, Novosibirsk and Irkutsk. It offers both in-patient care hospitals and out-patient care clinics. The Company owns its own laboratory, stem cell bank and ambulance service.