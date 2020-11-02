Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  MD Medical Group Investments Plc    MDMG

MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC

(MDMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MD Medical Investments : GROUP ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION FOR A LISTING ON THE MOSCOW EXCHANGE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 02:45am EST

For further information please contact:

Investors

Media

Dmitry Yakushkin

MD Medical Group Investments Plc

Tel: +7 (495) 139-87-40, ext. 16329
d.yakushkin@mcclinics.ru

EM
Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 9064

Sergii Pershyn: +1 929 855 8188

MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 42 modern healthcare facilities, including 6 hospitals and 36 out-patient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Perm, Samara and the Samara Region, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Kostroma, Novokuznetsk, Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Barnaul, Vladimir, Tyumen, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Tula, Kazan, Vladivostok, Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don.

The Company's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker 'MDMG') in the form of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) since 12 October 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on past trends or activities and should not be taken that such trends or activities will continue in the future. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including, but not limited to: conditions in the market, market position of the Company, earnings, financial position, cash flows, return on capital and operating margins, anticipated investments and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain capital/additional finance; a reduction in demand by customers; an increase in competition; an unexpected decline in revenue or profitability; legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, changes in environmental and health and safety regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; retention of senior management; the maintenance of labour relations; fluctuations in the cost of input costs; and operating and financial restrictions as a result of financing arrangements. No statement in this press release is intended to constitute a profit forecast, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for the Company. Each forward looking statement relates only as of the date of the particular statement.

Disclaimer

MD Medical Group Investments plc published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 07:44:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC
02:45aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group announces that it has submitted an application fo..
PU
09/17MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group opens new surgery centre «lapino-2»
PU
09/09MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Information on dividend payment for h1 2020
PU
09/07MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group posts 2% revenue growth, 6% ebitda growth in h1 2..
PU
09/04MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Results of the extraordinary general meeting of shareho..
PU
09/01MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group to announce h1 2020 ifrs financial results on 07 ..
PU
08/12MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group announcement of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
04/30MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : GROUP increases revenue by 7% in Q1 2020
PU
04/14MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Announcement to shareholders
PU
03/23MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group announcement of the annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 567 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2020 2 722 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net Debt 2020 4 191 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 34 029 M 428 M 426 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 7 752
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
MD Medical Group Investments Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 555,44 RUB
Last Close Price 452,96 RUB
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Kurtser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vladimir Mekler Chairman
Maria Nechaeva Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Andrey Khoperskiy CFO, Deputy CEO-Economics & Finance
Simon Nicholas Rowlands Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC14.46%428
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.104.60%38 357
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-36.55%20 685
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION119.70%10 796
IHH HEALTHCARE-9.14%10 478
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-14.04%9 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group