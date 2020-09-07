MD Medical Investments : GROUP POSTS 2% REVENUE GROWTH, 6% EBITDA GROWTH IN H1 2020

Revenue structure
The Group's revenue in H1 2020 amounted to RUB 7,974 mln, up 2% y-o-y.
Revenue from the Group's key areas of medical service - OBGYN, deliveries, IVF and paediatrics - accounted for 58% of total revenue. Internal medicine, Surgery and Other medical services, primarily Oncology, were the fastest-growing service lines. The growth of this segment was primarily driven by the Lapino hospital.
|
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2019
|
Change y-o-y, %
|
OBGYN (excl. deliveries)
|
1,376
|
1,523
|
-10%
|
Deliveries
|
1,148
|
1,129
|
+2%
|
IVF
|
1,346
|
1,789
|
-25%
|
Paediatrics
|
810
|
952
|
-15%
|
Internal medicine, Surgery and Other in-patient medical services
|
1,645
|
683
|
+141%
|
Other revenue
|
1,476
|
1,530
|
-4%
|
OBGYN (excl. deliveries)
|
173
|
219
|
-21%
|
TOTAL
|
7,974
|
7,825
|
+2%
Operating expenses, excl. D&A
Operating expenses (excl. D&A) in H1 2020 remained nearly flat y-o-y and amounted to RUB 5,704 mln.
Capex and financial position
Total Capex amounted to RUB 1,294 mln compared to RUB 2,212 mln in H1 2019. Key investments in H1 2020 included the completed construction and purchase of equipment for Lapino-2 (RUB 1,030 mln).
Debt decreased 1% from 31 December 2019 to RUB 7,013 mln as of 30 June 2020, while net debt decreased 35% from the end of 2019 to RUB 2,309 mln. The net debt to EBITDA ratio amounted to 0.5x.
The Company has historically maintained negative working capital as a source of additional financing. Working capital remained negative at RUB (1,857) mln and amounted to 11.3% of revenue.
Events occurring after the reporting period
On 11 August 2020, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend for 2019 of RUB 1,389.813 mln, or RUB 18.5 per share. The dividends were approved by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 3 September 2020. The dividend record date is set as 16 September 2020. The Group's GDRs will be marked as ex-dividend on 15 September 2020. The pay date for GDR holders is set for 13 October 2020 in US dollars based on the Central Bank of Russia rate as of 11 August 2020, which corresponds to RUB 73.775 per USD.
On 4 September 2020, the Board of Directors recommended an interim dividend for H1 2020 of RUB 736.225 mln, or RUB 9.8 per share. The dividend record date is set as 18 September 2020. The Group's GDRs will be marked as ex-dividend on 17 September 2020. The pay date for GDR holders is set for 20 October 2020 in US dollars based on the Central Bank of Russia rate as of 4 September 2020, which corresponds to RUB 75.4680 per USD.
On 31 August 2020, the Group released its block of fixed assets from pledge.
Consolidated financial statements are available on the Company's web site: http://www.mcclinics.com/reports/financialreports/.
Conference call:
On 7 September 2020, the Group's management will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm London; 10:00 am New York).
MD Medical Group will be represented by:
-
Dr Mark Kurtser, СEO and Member of the Board of Directors
-
Mr Andrey Khoperskiy, Deputy CEO for Finance and Economics
-
Mr Dmitry Yakushkin, Head of IR
The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available prior to the conference call on the Company's website: http://www.mcclinics.com/reports/financialreports/
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82700554001
Please note that this call is only intended for investors and analysts
This announcement contains inside information.
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 42 modern healthcare facilities, including 6 hospitals and 36 out-patient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Perm, Samara and the Samara Region, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Kostroma, Novokuznetsk, Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Barnaul, Vladimir, Tyumen, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Tula, Kazan, Vladivostok, Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don.
The Company's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker 'MDMG') in the form of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) since 12 October 2012.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on past trends or activities and should not be taken that such trends or activities will continue in the future. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including, but not limited to: conditions in the market, market position of the Company, earnings, financial position, cash flows, return on capital and operating margins, anticipated investments and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain capital/additional finance; a reduction in demand by customers; an increase in competition; an unexpected decline in revenue or profitability; legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, changes in environmental and health and safety regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; retention of senior management; the maintenance of labour relations; fluctuations in the cost of input costs; and operating and financial restrictions as a result of financing arrangements. No statement in this press release is intended to constitute a profit forecast, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for the Company. Each forward looking statement relates only as of the date of the particular statement.
