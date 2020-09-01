MD Medical Investments : GROUP TO ANNOUNCE H1 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS ON 07 SEPTEMBER

Log in
01 September 2020

The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 5.00 pm Moscow time (3.00 pm London; 10.00 am New York).

MD Medical Group will be represented by:

  • Dr Mark Kurtser, СEO and Member of Board of Directors
  • Mr Andrey Khoperskiy, Deputy CEO for Finance and Economics
  • Mr Dmitry Yakushkin, Head of IR Department

The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available prior to the conference call on the Company's website: http://www.mcclinics.com

Skype link to the Conference call:

https://meet.mcclinics.ru/r.beschastnyy/5PDKC8JP

Join by phone

+ 7-909-530-02-24 (Russia)

Conference ID: 65783

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay at the Company's website.

Please note that this call is only intended for investors and analysts.

For further information please contact:

Dmitry Yakushkin

Head of IR Department

MD Medical Group Investments Plc
Tel: +7 139-87-40, ext. 16329
ir@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 42 modern healthcare facilities, including 6 hospitals and 36 out-patient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Perm, Samara and the Samara Region, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Kostroma, Novokuznetsk, Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Barnaul, Vladimir, Tyumen, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Tula, Kazan, Vladivostok, Krasnodar and Rostov on Don

The Company's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker 'MDMG') in the form of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) since 12 October 2012.

Disclaimer

MD Medical Group Investments plc published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 09:24:01 UTC
