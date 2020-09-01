MD Medical Investments : GROUP TO ANNOUNCE H1 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS ON 07 SEPTEMBER

01 September 2020
The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 5.00 pm Moscow time (3.00 pm London; 10.00 am New York).
MD Medical Group will be represented by:
-
Dr Mark Kurtser, СEO and Member of Board of Directors
-
Mr Andrey Khoperskiy, Deputy CEO for Finance and Economics
-
Mr Dmitry Yakushkin, Head of IR Department
The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available prior to the conference call on the Company's website: http://www.mcclinics.com
Skype link to the Conference call:
https://meet.mcclinics.ru/r.beschastnyy/5PDKC8JP
Join by phone
+ 7-909-530-02-24 (Russia)
Conference ID: 65783
The conference call will be recorded and available for replay at the Company's website.
Please note that this call is only intended for investors and analysts.
For further information please contact:
Dmitry Yakushkin
Head of IR Department
MD Medical Group Investments Plc
Tel: +7 139-87-40, ext. 16329
ir@mcclinics.ru
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 42 modern healthcare facilities, including 6 hospitals and 36 out-patient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Perm, Samara and the Samara Region, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Kostroma, Novokuznetsk, Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Barnaul, Vladimir, Tyumen, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Tula, Kazan, Vladivostok, Krasnodar and Rostov on Don
The Company's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker 'MDMG') in the form of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) since 12 October 2012.